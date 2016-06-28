By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. Treasury prices were
little changed on Tuesday as worries about sluggish economic
growth countered relief from a recovery in stock markets around
the globe which were crushed following Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
Investors looking for cheap stocks and other risky assets
emerged following a dramatic sell-off in global equities, which
lost more than $2 trillion in market capitalization since the
Brexit vote.
The 1 percent rebound on Wall Street led to modest reduction
in safe haven holdings of Treasuries, but any sell-off in
low-risk government debt will likely be short-lived, analysts
said.
"A lot of the drop in yields will be sustained even as fears
of the Brexit outcome fades. There's simply not enough growth,"
said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential
Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.
Appetite for longer-dated government debt from the United
States, Germany, Japan and Britain held their yields near record
lows or in negative territory.
Shorter-dated U.S. yields were depressed by wagers the
Federal Reserve might consider lowering interest rates to buffer
the U.S. economy due to the fallout from the U.K.'s surprise
exit from the economic bloc.
It is unclear how U.S. businesses and consumers would be
affected in the coming months as British and European leaders
map out the plan for the U.K. to leave the EU.
Brexit cast doubt on whether the U.S. gross domestic product
would accelerate much following a sluggish first quarter which
posted a modest 1.1 percent growth pace.
This uncertain outlook would likely maintain demand for
Treasuries, analysts said.
In early trading, benchmark 10-year notes were
little changed in price to yield 1.461 percent. The 10-year
yield hit a near four-year low of 1.406 percent on Friday,
Reuters data showed.
The 30-year bond was up 9/32 in price to yield
2.264 percent, down over 1 basis point from late on Monday. The
30-year yield is about 5 basis points above its all-time low
struck in January 2015, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)