By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. Treasury prices held
steady on Tuesday as worries about sluggish economic growth
countered relief from a recovery in stock markets around the
globe which were crushed following Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
Investors looking for cheap stocks and other riskier assets
emerged following a dramatic sell-off in recent days in global
equities, which lost $3 trillion in market value in the previous
two trading days after the Brexit vote.
The 1 percent rebound on Wall Street led to an early
reduction in safe-haven holdings of Treasuries, but the sell-off
in low-risk government debt was short-lived, analysts said.
"A lot of the drop in yields will be sustained even as fears
of the Brexit outcome fades. There's simply not enough growth,"
said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential
Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.
Appetite for longer-dated government debt from the United
States, Germany, Japan and Britain held their yields near record
lows or in negative territory.
Shorter-dated U.S. yields were depressed by wagers the
Federal Reserve might consider lowering interest rates to buffer
the U.S. economy from the fallout from the UK's surprise exit
from the economic bloc.
Quarter-end rebalancing of bond portfolios will also
underpin U.S. bond demand, investors said.
"Flows will favor dollar assets including Treasuries and
agency mortgage-backed securities," said Gene Tannuzzo,
portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in
Minneapolis.
In a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday, the number of
investors who are bullish on longer-dated Treasuries surpassed
those who are bearish by the widest margin since December 2010.
It is unclear how U.S. businesses and consumers would be
affected in the coming months as British and European leaders
seek to map out the plan for the UK to leave the EU.
Moody's ratings agency changed its outlook on 12 UK banks
and building societies late Tuesday, citing concerns Brexit
would hurt their profits.
Brexit cast doubt on whether U.S. gross domestic product
would accelerate much following a sluggish first quarter which
posted a modest 1.1 percent growth pace.
This uncertain outlook would likely maintain demand for
Treasuries, analysts said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were little changed in
price to yield 1.461 percent. The 10-year yield hit a near
four-year low of 1.406 percent on Friday, Reuters data showed.
The 30-year bond was up 4/32 in price to yield
2.274 percent, down 0.6 basis point from late on Monday. The
30-year yield is roughly 5 basis points above its all-time low
struck in January 2015, according to Reuters data.
