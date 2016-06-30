* Overseas, quarter-end buying support U.S. bond
* BOE Carney's stimulus remarks briefly lift bond prices
* Longer-dated Treasuries gain over 16 pct year-to-date
-Barclays
* Traders brush off encouraging U.S. job and factory data
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 30 Most U.S. Treasury debt prices
ended little changed on Thursday, closing out a stellar first
half of the year for U.S. government bonds as global economic
worries and negative yields in Europe and Japan helped drive
demand.
Treasuries have earned more than 5 percent in total returns
since the end of December, nearly double the returns of the
Standard & Poor's 500 index during the same period.
"There are still a lot of uncertainties that could weigh on
growth. People don't think growth would pick up much," said
Praveen Korapaty, head of U.S. rates at Credit Suisse in New
York.
Earlier Thursday, investors scaled back safe-haven bond
holdings as stock markets worldwide bounced back again after a
two-day rout in reaction to Britain's vote to leave the European
Union a week ago, analysts said.
The surprise Brexit outcome had intensified fears about a
further slowdown in business activities across the globe, the
analysts said.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Thursday said the
BOE would probably need to inject more stimulus over the summer.
His remarks sent British Gilts yields to record lows and briefly
lifted Treasuries prices out of the red.
Although data on Thursday hinted at resilience in the U.S.
labor and factory sectors, investors remained worried that
global risks could endanger the modest U.S. economic expansion.
"There may be more of a growth crisis than any acute
financial stress" from Brexit, said Stanley Sun, interest rate
strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 1/32
in price, yielding 1.482 percent, which was up 0.6 basis point
from Wednesday.
Shorter-dated yields slipped 2 to 4 basis points on Carney's
comments and a speech by the president of the St. Louis Federal
Reserve Bank, James Bullard, in which he repeated that only a
single U.S. rate hike may be needed in the foreseeable future.
The 30-year bond, however, fell 10/32 in price
with the yield at 2.295 percent, up 1 basis point.
Major U.S. stock indexes rose for a third straight session
with the S&P 500 up 1.2 percent.
Bond purchases for portfolio rebalancing at quarter-end,
together with persistent overseas demand due to nearly $12
trillion of foreign bonds with negative yields, helped limit the
fall in Treasury prices, analysts said.
Through Wednesday, Treasuries produced a 5.45 percent return
so far this year, led by a 16.52 percent gain among issues that
mature in 20 years and beyond ,
according to indexes compiled by Barclays.
Thursday 30 Jun 2016 3:35PM New York / 19:35 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 172-15/32 -0-17/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-248/256 -0-24/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(pct)
Three-month bills 0.265 0.2689 0.005
Six-month bills 0.3525 0.358 0.010
Two-year note 100-18/256 0.5895 -0.035
Three-year note 100-128/256 0.7038 -0.021
Five-year note 100-144/256 1.0093 -0.015
Seven-year note 100-144/256 1.2907 0.005
10-year note 101-76/256 1.4832 0.007
30-year bond 104-100/256 2.296 0.015
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 14.75 2.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 1.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.25 1.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.00 1.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.00 1.50
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang and
Leslie Adler)