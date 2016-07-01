* U.S. 30-year yield hits lowest in at least 60 years
* Treasuries post highest return in 17 months in June
* Bond prices pare gains on ISM data beating forecast
(Adds market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. Treasury prices jumped on
Friday with 30-year yield hitting its lowest since the 1950s in
a worldwide scramble for bonds on expectations of weak global
growth and more unconventional stimulus from major central
banks.
Last week's stunning referendum vote by Britain to leave the
European Union, or "Brexit," sparked a safe-haven stampede into
Treasuries, which posted a 2.325 percent total return in June
, according to an index compiled by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
U.S. government debt booked its best month since January
2015, handily beating the 0.26 percent return on the Standard &
Poor's 500 stocks.
"Brexit will have a significant impact on growth and rates
globally," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG
Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
Worries about Brexit's fallout on the UK economy led Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney to say on Thursday that the central
bank would probably need to inject more stimulus into Britain's
economy over the summer.
French, Dutch, Irish and British 10-year government debt
yields struck record lows.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up
19/32 in price for a yield of 1.426 percent, down more than 6
basis points. It nearly matched its record low of 1.381 percent
in earlier trading.
U.S. 30-year or long bond yield touched 2.189
percent in overseas trading earlier on Friday. This was the
lowest level since the 1950s, Bank of America Merrill Lynch data
showed.
The long bond was last up 2 points in price for a yield of
2.218 percent, down 9 basis points from late on Thursday,
Reuters data showed.
Treasury prices trimmed gains after a gauge from the
Institute for Supply Management on U.S. manufacturing activity
unexpectedly rose to its strongest level since February 2015.
July 1 2016 Friday 10:18AM New York / 1418 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 174-3/32 1.75
10YR TNotes SEP6 133-44/256 0.1875
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.2575 0.2612 -0.005
Six-month bills 0.34 0.3453 -0.008
Two-year note 100-20/256 0.5854 -0.005
Three-year note 100-136/256 0.6924 -0.012
Five-year note 100-160/256 0.9962 -0.020
Seven-year note 100-184/256 1.2672 -0.028
10-year note 101-164/256 1.4458 -0.046
30-year bond 105-184/256 2.2364 -0.073
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.25 1.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.25 2.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.75 1.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.75 1.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.00 2.00
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)