* U.S. 30-year yield hits lowest in at least 60 years
* Treasuries post highest return in 17 months in June
* Bond prices pare gains after ISM PMI data beats forecast
* Fed monitoring Brexit's impact on U.S. - Fed's Fischer
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 1 The U.S. Treasuries market
rallied on Friday, with the 30-year yield hitting its lowest
since the 1950s in a worldwide scramble for bonds on
expectations of weak global growth and more policy stimulus from
major central banks.
Trading volume was light in advance of a three-day weekend.
The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and
will stay shut on Monday for the July Fourth holiday.
Last week's stunning referendum vote by Britain to leave the
European Union, or "Brexit," sparked a safe-haven stampede into
Treasuries, which posted a 2.325 percent total return in June
, according to an index compiled by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
U.S. government debt booked its best month since January
2015, handily beating the 0.26 percent return on the Standard &
Poor's 500 stocks.
"Brexit will have a significant impact on growth and rates
globally," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG
Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up
7/32 in price for a yield of 1.466 percent, down more than 2
basis points. Earlier, it nearly matched its record low of 1.381
percent.
U.S. 30-year or long bond yield touched 2.189
percent in overseas trading earlier on Friday. This was the
lowest level since the 1950s, Bank of America Merrill Lynch data
showed.
The long bond was last up 1 point in price for a yield of
2.262 percent, down almost 5 basis points from late on Thursday.
Treasury prices trimmed gains after a gauge from the
Institute for Supply Management on U.S. manufacturing activity
unexpectedly rose to its strongest level since February 2015.
Worries about Brexit's fallout on the UK economy led Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney to say on Thursday that the central
bank would probably need to inject more stimulus into Britain's
economy over the summer.
French, Dutch, Irish and British 10-year government debt
yields struck record lows.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer told CNBC television on
Friday the U.S. central bank is monitoring the impact of Brexit
as the U.S. economy has shown signs of improvement in recent
weeks.
"The market is trying to front-run possible central bank
actions," said Ed Al-Hussainy, a global rates and currency
strategist at Columbia Threadneedle in Minneapolis.
July 1 2016 Friday 12:04PM New York / 1604 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 173-16/32 1.15625
10YR TNotes SEP6 133-28/256 0.125
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.255 0.2587 -0.007
Six-month bills 0.3375 0.3428 -0.010
Two-year note 100-14/256 0.5973 0.007
Three-year note 100-126/256 0.7058 0.002
Five-year note 100-148/256 1.0058 -0.010
Seven-year note 100-164/256 1.2788 -0.016
10-year note 101-124/256 1.4627 -0.029
30-year bond 105-56/256 2.2587 -0.050
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.00 1.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 1.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.75 1.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.75 1.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.50 2.50
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)