* U.S. 30-year yield hits lowest in at least 60 years
* Treasuries post highest return in 17 months in June
* Bond prices pare gains after ISM PMI data beats forecast
* Fed monitoring Brexit's impact on U.S. - Fed's Fischer
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 1 The U.S. Treasuries market
rallied on Friday, with the 30-year yield hitting its lowest
since the 1950s in a worldwide scramble for bonds on
expectations of weak global growth and more policy stimulus from
major central banks.
Trading volume was light in advance of a three-day weekend.
The U.S. bond market closed early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and will
stay shut on Monday for the July Fourth holiday.
Last week's stunning referendum vote by Britain to leave the
European Union, or "Brexit," sparked a safe-haven stampede into
Treasuries, which posted a 2.325 percent total return in June
, according to an index compiled by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
U.S. government debt booked its best month since January
2015, handily beating the 0.26 percent return on the Standard &
Poor's 500 stocks.
"Brexit will have a significant impact on growth and rates
globally," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG
Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up
10/32 in price to yield 1.456 percent, down more than 3 basis
points after nearly matching its record low of 1.381 percent
earlier.
The U.S. 30-year bond yield touched 2.189
percent in overseas trading earlier on Friday. This was the
lowest level since the 1950s, Bank of America Merrill Lynch data
showed.
The 30-year bond ended up 1-17/32 point in price for a yield
of 2.241 percent, down almost 7 basis points on the day. At one
point, the 30-year yield was set for its steepest weekly decline
since December 2014.
Some analysts expect U.S. yields to not fall much further.
"It would take another scare for the 10-year yield to break
below 1 percent," said Jennifer Vail, head of fixed-income
research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon.
Treasuries trimmed gains after the Institute for Supply
Management's gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly
rose to its highest since February 2015.
Worries about Brexit's fallout on the UK economy led Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney to say on Thursday the BOE would
probably need to inject more stimulus into Britain's economy
over the summer.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer told CNBC television on
Friday the Fed is monitoring the impact of Brexit as the U.S.
economy has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.
"The market is trying to front-run possible central bank
actions," said Ed Al-Hussainy, a global rates and currency
strategist at Columbia Threadneedle in Minneapolis.
July 1 2016 Friday 2:39PM New York / 1839 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 174-3/32 1.75
10YR TNotes SEP6 133-60/256 0.25
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.255 0.2587 -0.007
Six-month bills 0.345 0.3504 -0.003
Two-year note 100-14/256 0.5973 0.007
Three-year note 100-128/256 0.7032 -0.001
Five-year note 100-150/256 1.0042 -0.012
Seven-year note 100-172/256 1.2742 -0.021
10-year note 101-140/256 1.456 -0.036
30-year bond 105-160/256 2.2406 -0.068
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.75 1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 1.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.25 0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.25 1.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.75 2.25
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
James Dalgleish)