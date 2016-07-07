* 10-yr yield at 1.420 pct after Wed record low of 1.321 pct
* Private employers hired 172,000 workers in June -ADP
* U.S. weekly jobless claims near 43-year low
* Traders trim Treasuries bets before nonfarm payrolls data
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 7 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday, with benchmark and long-dated yields up from record
lows hit Wednesday, after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data
led traders to trim bets on safe-haven Treasuries one day ahead
of a key June employment report.
The ADP National Employment Report showed private employers
hired 172,000 workers in June, beating market expectations for a
159,000 gain. Separately, the Labor Department said initial
claims for state unemployment benefits declined 16,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 254,000 for the week ended July 2. The drop
left claims close to a 43-year low of 248,000 touched in
mid-April.
The jobs data came ahead of the government's more
comprehensive employment report for June due out on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added
175,000 jobs last month after adding just 38,000 in May.
While analysts said Friday's jobs data likely would not sway
the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates this year, given
global growth concerns stemming from Britain's June 23 vote to
exit the European Union, they said traders still reduced bullish
bets on Treasuries since the jobs data could cause volatility in
Treasuries prices.
"Given the broader global concerns, it's unlikely even a
strong jobs report would bring the Fed back into play in the
short term," said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at
Fiera Capital Inc in New York. "An argument can be made that,
even with the Fed not in play, Treasuries are richly valued."
"It would be very natural to reduce positions in Treasuries
ahead of tomorrow's number," he added.
While yields were higher on the day, they were still not far
from lows touched Wednesday, with lingering global growth
concerns and higher interest rates in the United States compared
to other countries limiting the rise.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 10/32 in
price to yield 2.165 percent after hitting a record low of 2.098
percent on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were last down 10/32 in price to yield 1.420 percent after
touching a record low of 1.321 percent Wednesday.
U.S. two- and three-year yields hit
one-week highs of 0.617 percent and 0.716 percent, respectively,
after hitting their lowest levels in 1-1/2 weeks on Wednesday.
Trading was calmer Thursday, with volumes low as many were
in a wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday's jobs figure, said
Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York.
July 7 Thursday 10:40AM New York / 1440 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 175-13/32 -0.46875
10YR TNotes SEP6 133-96/256 -0.296875
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.2775 0.2815 0.011
Six-month bills 0.355 0.3616 0.012
Two-year note 100-6/256 0.6131 0.028
Three-year note 100-122/256 0.7107 0.030
Five-year note 100-164/256 0.9928 0.031
Seven-year note 100-224/256 1.2437 0.033
10-year note 101-228/256 1.4187 0.034
30-year bond 107-84/256 2.1654 0.013
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 -0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.50 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.25 -0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -42.25 -0.25
spread
