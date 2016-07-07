* 30-year yield dips on foreign buying
* Short-, medium-dated yields unchanged ahead of U.S. June
jobs data
* Private employers hired 172,000 workers in June -ADP
* U.S. weekly jobless claims near 43-year low
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 7 U.S. 30-year Treasury yields
dipped slightly while other maturities were little changed on
Thursday on nervousness ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
report for June and its potential short-term impact on Federal
Reserve rate hike expectations.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 10/32 in
price to yield 2.138 percent, while benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were last unchanged in price to yield 1.385 percent.
The trend of lower 30-year yields and higher or unchanged short-
and medium-dated yields is known as a "curve flattener."
Analysts said 30-year Treasuries were still attractive to
overseas buyers for their yields, which are higher compared to
those of other countries. Also, the government's monthly U.S.
employment data could whipsaw short- and medium-dated
Treasuries, which are more vulnerable to expectations about the
timing of Federal Reserve rate increases.
Despite the modest curve flattener trade, 30-year yields
were not far from Wednesday's record low of 2.098 percent, while
10-year yields also hovered near Wednesday's record low of 1.321
percent.
Analysts said that, although global growth concerns stemming
from Britain's June 23 vote to exit the European Union would
likely keep the Fed on hold from hiking rates this year or
potentially even next, Friday's jobs data could still jolt
short- and medium-dated yields.
"The Fed's policy stance is biased to tighten, and it's just
the uncertainty over when and by how much, so that is keeping
the curve in this flattening bias," said John Herrmann, director
of interest rate strategy at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA Inc
in New York.
Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have
added 175,000 jobs last month after a meager 38,000 in May.
Yields rose across the board earlier Thursday after the ADP
National Employment Report showed private employers hired
172,000 workers in June, beating market expectations for a
159,000 gain.
Separately, Labor Department data showed initial claims for
state unemployment benefits declined, leaving them close to a
43-year low touched in mid-April.
Long-dated yields dipped lower and others stabilized later
in the session, however, on uncertainty ahead of Friday's data.
"People are probably going to stay put until they get
tomorrow's employment number," said Subadra Rajappa, head of
U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New
York.
Rajappa said 10- and 30-year yields could hit fresh record
lows if the jobs data is weak.
U.S. two-year notes were last little changed in
price to yield 0.593 percent.
July 7 Thursday 3:15PM New York / 1915 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 176-2/32 0.1875
10YR TNotes SEP6 133-168/256 -0.015625
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.28 0.2841 0.013
Six-month bills 0.3575 0.3641 0.014
Two-year note 100-16/256 0.5932 0.008
Three-year note 100-138/256 0.6892 0.008
Five-year note 100-200/256 0.9639 0.002
Seven-year note 101-20/256 1.2134 0.002
10-year note 102-36/256 1.3917 0.007
30-year bond 107-192/256 2.147 -0.005
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.75 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar -10.25 -0.50
swap spread
U.S. 30-year dollar -41.50 0.50
swap spread
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)