* U.S. employers add 287,000 jobs in June, more than expected * 2016 Fed rate hike bets slightly increase after data * Short-dated yields inch higher; long-dated yields unchanged * Global growth concerns keep 30-year yields anchored By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 8 Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data slightly raised expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike this year, while longer-dated yields were little changed on persistent concerns about global growth. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 287,000 jobs in June, the largest gain since last October, but average hourly earnings increased only 2 cents, or 0.1 percent, the Labor Department said. May's payroll count was revised down to only 11,000 from the previously reported 38,000. The U.S. yield curve flattened, with short-dated yields inching higher since they are more vulnerable to Fed interest rate increases. After rising briefly in a kneejerk reaction to the jobs data, U.S. 30-year yields remained anchored on concerns surrounding global economic growth, in part stemming from Britain's June 23 vote to exit the European Union. "We're still in a very uncertain environment, especially globally speaking," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. "I don't think anyone was expecting this number to be a game-changer anyway, so that's why I think the long-end is remaining bid." Benchmark 10-year yields were last up about two basis points at 1.403 percent after briefly hitting 1.442 percent after the data. U.S. two-year yields were last up about five basis points at 0.637 percent after hitting a two-week high of 0.657 percent following the data. Three-year yields were up more than five basis points at 0.737 percent after touching an eight-day high of 0.759 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices. While 30-year yields briefly hit 2.175 percent immediately after the data, they reversed course and fell as low as 2.106 percent, near their session low of 2.103 percent touched overnight and not far from a record low of 2.098 percent hit Wednesday. They were last little changed, however, at 2.142 percent. The Brexit vote and other factors that were driving down yields "are pretty much present," said Praveen Korapaty, head of U.S. rates at Credit Suisse in New York. Expectations for a December Fed rate hike increased slightly to a 23 percent probability from 19 percent after the U.S. jobs data, according to CME Group's FedWatch. Expectations still only exceeded 50 percent for a rate increase in 2018 and beyond, however. July 8 Friday 9:51AM New York / 1351 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 175-30/32 -0.3125 10YR TNotes SEP6 133-96/256 -0.3125 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.285 0.2892 0.005 Six-month bills 0.375 0.382 0.019 Two-year note 99-250/256 0.637 0.048 Three-year note 100-102/256 0.7372 0.053 Five-year note 100-152/256 1.0022 0.043 Seven-year note 100-224/256 1.2435 0.035 10-year note 101-252/256 1.4084 0.021 30-year bond 107-196/256 2.1462 0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)