* Yields rise as stocks gain on Japanese stimulus promise * Treasury to sell $24 bln three-year notes Monday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after Japan prepared a new round of stimulus, which boosted risky assets including stocks and reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds, and as investors prepared for $56 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered new stimulus, but did not give details on the size of the package, causing Japanese stocks to jump nearly 4 percent and the yen to weaken. Risk appetite was also boosted by news that Ben Bernanke, a former Federal Reserve chairman and architect of the U.S. quantitative easing programs, visited the Bank of Japan on Monday. "There was some news that Bernanke was visiting the BOJ, which was more than enough to drive a big rally in risk," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 14/32 in price to yield 1.410 percent, up from 1.365 percent late on Friday. The yields had hit record lows of 1.321 percent last Wednesday on fears about slowing global growth, which were intensified by Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union. Three-year note yields also rose on Monday before the U.S. Treasury Department is due to sell $24 billion in new three-year supply, the first auction of $56 billion in coupon-bearing debt this week. Three-year notes are highly sensitive to expectations of interest rate increases, and have underperformed other maturities after Friday's strong employment report for June indicated that an interest rate hike this year may still be likely. Traders expect the new notes to price with yields of 0.757 percent, according to the "when-issued" market < US3YTWI=TWEB>, around one-and-a-half basis points higher than where the notes were trading in the secondary market. The Treasury will also sell $20 billion of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $12 billion of 30-year bonds on Wednesday. Wall Street's top banks were almost evenly split over whether the Fed would raise U.S. interest rates in 2016, with a poll following Friday's strong jobs data showing a razor-thin majority expect the central bank to raise rates once by the end of the year. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)