* Risk taking reduces demand for US bonds * Treasury to sell $20 bln 10-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as expectations of new stimulus in Japan boosted stocks and reduced demand for safe haven bonds, and before the Treasury Department is due to sell $20 billion in 10-year notes. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a new round of fiscal stimulus spending as evidence mounted Japan's corporate sector is floundering due to weak demand, but did not give details on the size of the package. The prospect of more spending boosted risk appetite globally and has helped propel U.S. stocks to record highs. "It looks like the Japanese are going to come with a pretty substantial fiscal stimulus package," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. "Some of the uncertainty, 'flight-to-quality' type of unknown bid is leaving the markets." Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 16/32 in price to yield 1.486 percent, up from 1.434 percent late on Monday. The notes hit record low yields of 1.321 percent last Wednesday on concerns about slowing global growth, which were accelerated by Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Bonds also weakened on Tuesday before the Treasury is due to sell $20 billion in 10-year notes, the second auction of $56 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. Appetite for the debt may be dented by the lower yields after the government saw tepid demand for a $24 billion sale of three-year notes on Monday. The ratio of bids to the notes offered was 2.69, the lowest since July 2009. At the same time demand for the 10-year notes could be helped by investors seeking out longer duration debt as interest rates globally plunge and turn negative in countries from Germany to Japan. The U.S. Treasury swill also sell $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Wednesday. (Editing by W Simon)