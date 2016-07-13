(Adds auction results, quotes; updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Wednesday after a two-day selloff raised yields enough to lure
buyers, and also helped the U.S. government sell long-dated debt
to strong demand.
Bonds had weakened this week as risk appetite surged on
expectations of new stimulus from Japan, helping send U.S.
shares to record highs and reducing demand for safe haven bonds.
The increase in yields drew more investor interest on
Wednesday, even though they remained near historical lows.
"We are continuing to see foreign buying on any type of
pullbacks," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income
trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.
Benchmark 10-year notes ended up 14/32 in price
to yield 1.468 percent, down from 1.513 percent on Tuesday.
The notes hit record low yields of 1.321 percent last
Wednesday on concerns about slowing global growth, which were
accelerated by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Renewed demand for U.S. debt helped the Treasury Department
sell $12 billion in 30-year bonds, the final sale of $56 billion
in coupon-bearing supply this week.
The bonds sold at a yield of 2.172 percent, the lowest on
record for this maturity at an auction. Indirect bidders, which
include fund managers and some central banks, bought a record
68.5 percent of the sale.
Thirty-year bonds have outperformed recently as investors
have reached for longer durations to generate yield as interest
rates globally have plunged, turning negative in countries from
Germany to Japan.
"That's contributing to demand for Treasuries, for
corporates, for munis in the United States...anything that
promises some return," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income
strategist at Wells Fargo Fund Management in Menomonee Falls,
Wisconsin.
The auction comes after a $24 billion sale of three-year
notes on Monday and a $20 billion sale of 10-year notes on
Tuesday both saw the weakest demand since 2009.
Demand for three-year notes was likely hurt by rising
expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates
at its December meeting, after a stronger-than-expected
employment report for June showed continuing economic strength.
"The outlook for the U.S. economy is actually quite good,
and if that's the case then it's only a matter of time before
the Federal Reserve discusses raising the funds rate again,"
said Kochan.
The U.S. economy continued to expand from mid-May through the
end of June but there was little indication that inflation would
surge any time soon, the Fed said on Wednesday.
