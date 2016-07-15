(Adds date, quote; Updates prices) * Stronger economic data puts 2016 rate hike back in picture * Consumer prices, retail sales gain in June * Industrial production improves By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday after stronger economic data added to expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates again later this year. A stronger-than-expected employment report for June earlier this month revived speculation that a rate hike is possible, following a disappointing report the prior month. Improving consumer price, retail sales and industrial production data on Friday all helped to boost that view. "Over the last week or so we've gotten stronger-than-expected data across the board," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasury trading at Credit Agricole in New York. "It's weighing on the market now that the flight-to-quality trade fades." Benchmark 10-year notes fell 16/32 in price to yield 1.59 percent, up from 1.53 percent on Thursday. Ten-year notes hit record low yields of 1.321 percent last week on concerns about slowing global growth, which were exacerbated by Britain's June 23 vote to quit the European Union. The possibility that the Fed may raise rates has increased nervousness among some investors that Treasuries are not currently pricing in the possibility, with yields still holding near record lows. "Given the data we've gotten, yields are probably still too low," said Mulholland. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month after a similar gain in May. Below-target inflation has been a key factor holding the Fed back from a rate hike. Some components in the consumer price index, however, showed weakness with apparel prices falling 0.4 percent, the cost of used cars and trucks tumbling 1.1 percent and prices for new motor vehicles slipping 0.2 percent. "It's a good picture, but not one without its blemishes," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The Commerce Department also said that retail sales increased 0.6 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in May. It was the third straight month of advances and lifted sales 2.7 percent from a year ago. Industrial production rose more than expected in June on large gains in automotive manufacturing and utility output, the Fed said. U.S. business inventories rose more than expected in May, though inventory investment likely weighed on economic growth again in the second quarter. (Editing by W Simon and James Dalgleish)