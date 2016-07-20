* U.S. stocks gain, weigh on Treasuries * Growing expectations of Fed hike in December boosts yields By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Wednesday in thin trading, bolstered by gains in stocks worldwide as well as a growing view that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates at least once this year despite risk seen from recent geopolitical events. Gains were led by U.S. long-dated yields, data showed, but were still within recent trading ranges. U.S. stocks traded higher on the day, lifted by Microsoft earnings that easily beat expectations. At the same, stronger-than-expected earnings from Europe's technology sector boosted the region's stock indexes. "It's a risk-on day, with equities higher, but we're looking at light volume," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "We have some key events coming over the next two days and next week so the market is consolidating." On Thursday, the European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting weeks after Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union. The ECB is expected to hold rates and adopt a wait-and-see stance. Meanwhile, on Friday more U.S. economic data releases are expected that could further shed light on the outlook for Fed monetary policy in a post-Brexit environment. In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.593 percent, up from 1.558 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bond prices fell 27/32 to yield 2.312 percent, down from 2.274 percent late Tuesday. U.S. two-year notes slipped 1/32, with a yield of 0.718 percent. Yields were also helped by growing expectations that the Fed could actually raise rates in December given a spate of generally upbeat U.S. data that followed a blockbuster U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for June released a few weeks ago. Fed funds futures rates on Wednesday suggested a 46 percent perceived chance the Fed will hike at its December meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, compared with less than 20 percent a few weeks ago. "Things are a little calmer now and U.S. data overall are better than expected so we are calling for at least one rate increase in 2016 in December and now there's even some whisper of a September hike," said Cantor's Lederer. July 20 Wednesday 10:29AM New York / 1429 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 171-8/32 -0.96875 10YR TNotes SEP6 131-240/256 -0.296875 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.32 0.3247 0.000 Six-month bills 0.4275 0.4344 0.000 Two-year note 99-212/256 0.7142 0.020 Three-year note 99-176/256 0.8563 0.024 Five-year note 99-232/256 1.1445 0.031 Seven-year note 99-196/256 1.4105 0.034 10-year note 100-88/256 1.587 0.029 30-year bond 104-40/256 2.3064 0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -45.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)