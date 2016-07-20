* U.S. stocks gain, weigh on Treasuries
* Growing expectations of Fed hike in December boosts yields
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose
on Wednesday in thin trading, bolstered by gains in stocks
worldwide as well as a growing view that the Federal Reserve
could raise interest rates at least once this year despite risk
seen from recent geopolitical events.
Gains were led by U.S. long-dated yields, data showed, but
were still within recent trading ranges.
U.S. stocks traded higher on the day, lifted by
Microsoft earnings that easily beat expectations. At
the same time, stronger-than-expected earnings from Europe's
technology sector boosted the region's stock indexes.
"It's a risk-on day, with equities higher, but we're looking
at light volume," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "We have some key events coming
over the next two days and next week so the market is
consolidating."
On Thursday, the European Central Bank holds its monetary
policy meeting weeks after Britain's surprise vote to leave the
European Union. The ECB is expected to hold rates and adopt a
wait-and-see stance.
In late trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
were down 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.578
percent, up from 1.558 percent late on Tuesday.
Contrary to what many in the market believe, New York-based
Kirk Barneby, investment director of fixed income at Center
Asset Management, thinks U.S. yields are unlikely to stay low
for long.
"While the most recent trend, perhaps driven by panic buying
following Brexit has been to lower yield levels, other market
price-based indicators our discipline takes into account
indicate the decline is not sustainable as bond market
valuations have now fallen well below normal," Barneby said.
U.S. 30-year bond prices fell 21/32 to yield
2.303 percent, up from 2.274 percent late Tuesday.
U.S. two-year notes slipped 1/32, with a yield of
0.714 percent.
Yields were also helped by growing expectations the Fed
could raise rates in December given a spate of generally upbeat
U.S. data since the release of a blockbuster U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report for June a few weeks ago.
Fed funds futures rates late Wednesday suggested a roughly
51 percent chance the Fed will hike at least once this year,
according to CME Group's FedWatch, compared with less than 20
percent a few weeks ago.
"Things are a little calmer now and U.S. data overall are
better than expected so we are calling for at least one rate
increase in 2016 in December," said Cantor's Lederer.
July 20 Wednesday 3:46PM New York / 1946 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 171-9/32 -0.9375
10YR TNotes SEP6 131-240/256 -0.296875
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.32 0.3247 0.000
Six-month bills 0.4325 0.4395 0.006
Two-year note 99-210/256 0.7183 0.024
Three-year note 99-178/256 0.8536 0.022
Five-year note 99-232/256 1.1445 0.031
Seven-year note 99-196/256 1.4105 0.034
10-year note 100-92/256 1.5852 0.027
30-year bond 104-68/256 2.3014 0.027
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 1.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.75 1.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -45.00 -0.50
spread
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Chris Reese)