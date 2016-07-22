* Fed funds futures suggest 48 pct chance of Dec tightening
* Markets braces for FOMC, BOJ meetings next week
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. Treasury yields drifted
higher on Friday in light trading, bolstered by generally solid
U.S. economic data over the last few weeks that support
expectations of at least one interest rate hike this year from
the Federal Reserve.
Since a robust U.S. non-farm payrolls report two weeks ago,
U.S. 10-year yields have risen more than 20 basis points, while
those of U.S. two-year notes have gained nearly 10 basis points.
These are not monster gains, but they do suggest that the U.S.
economy is moving in the right direction, analysts said.
"People are starting to look at recent fundamentals and some
of the economic data here in the U.S. and some of them have been
fairly solid," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and
trading at Williams Capital in New York.
"So some people are probably wondering at what point will
the Fed acknowledge that U.S. economic data is going in the
direction that supports tightening."
Fed funds futures rates on Friday suggested a 48 percent
chance the Fed will hike interest rates at its December meeting,
from 47 percent late on Thursday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch. A few weeks ago that probability was less than 20
percent.
In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury
notes were down 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.578
percent, up from 1.565 percent the previous session. Benchmark
yields hit a high of 1.628 percent on Thursday, their highest
level since June 24.
U.S. 30-year bond prices dipped 2/32 in price to
yield 2.304 percent, up from 2.301 percent late on Thursday. The
yield had touched a three-week peak of 2.360 percent the day
before.
U.S. two-year notes were down 1/32, yielding
0.714 percent, up from 0.69 percent late on Thursday.
Investors are bracing for a slew of economic events next
week, including the Federal Open Market Committee and Bank of
Japan meetings.
The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady next week,
but could strike a hawkish tone in its post-decision comments,
analysts said.
July's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, meanwhile, is set for
release two weeks from now.
"If we get another high jobs number, the Fed will be
hard-pressed to consider a September hike," said Williams'
Coard.
July 22 Friday 11:02AM New York / 1502 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 171-18/32 0.09375
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-36/256 -0.09375
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.315 0.3196 0.000
Six-month bills 0.4225 0.4293 0.002
Two-year note 99-214/256 0.7106 0.021
Three-year note 99-190/256 0.838 0.022
Five-year note 100-6/256 1.1201 0.018
Seven-year note 99-228/256 1.3916 0.012
10-year note 100-128/256 1.5697 0.005
30-year bond 104-108/256 2.2943 -0.007
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.25 -2.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 -1.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -1.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.75 -0.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.50 -1.00
spread
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)