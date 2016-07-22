* Fed funds futures suggest 48 percent chance of Dec tightening * Markets brace for Fed, Bank of Japan meetings next week (Adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 22 Yields on long-dated U.S. Treasury debt slipped on Friday in choppy trading although the outlook remained upbeat given generally solid U.S. economic data over the last few weeks that support expectations of at least one interest rate hike this year. Since a robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls report two weeks ago, U.S. 10-year yields have risen more than 20 basis points, while those of U.S. two-year notes have gained nearly 10 basis points. These are not monster gains, but they do suggest that the U.S. economy is moving in the right direction, analysts said. A Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting is scheduled next week, with the committee expected to hold rates steady. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), though, could strike a hawkish tone in its post-decision comments, analysts said. "Some of the downside expectations on the U.S. economy have been removed due to firmer U.S. data," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "Going into the Fed meeting, people will be cautious. But there should be some expectation that due to the firmer U.S. data, the Fed can sound a little more upbeat." Fed funds futures rates on Friday suggested a 48 percent chance priced in that the Fed will hike rates at its December meeting, up slightly from 47 percent late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch. A few weeks ago that probability was less than 20 percent. The deaths of several people in a shooting rampage in Munich on Friday prompted some buying of long-dated Treasuries. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but supporters of Islamic State celebrated on social media. The killings added to a recent wave of violence around the world, supporting a view among investors that Treasuries will remain appealing despite low yields. In late trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 1/32 in price for a yield of 1.568 percent, up from 1.565 percent the previous session. Benchmark yields hit a high of 1.628 percent on Thursday, their strongest since June 24. U.S. 30-year bond prices rose 12/32 in price to yield 2.283 percent, down from 2.301 percent late on Thursday. U.S. two-year notes were down 1/32, yielding 0.706 percent, up from 0.69 percent late on Thursday. July's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is due for release in two weeks and analysts expect another strong number. "If we get another high jobs number, the Fed will be hard-pressed to consider a September hike," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York. July 22 Friday 4:07PM New York / 2007 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 171-24/32 0.28125 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-36/256 -0.09375 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.3125 0.3171 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.4225 0.4293 0.002 Two-year note 99-216/256 0.7065 0.016 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.8353 0.019 Five-year note 100-8/256 1.1184 0.016 Seven-year note 99-228/256 1.3916 0.012 10-year note 100-136/256 1.5663 0.001 30-year bond 104-184/256 2.2809 -0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)