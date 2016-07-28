* Longer-dated yields touch 2-week lows after weak data
* U.S. 7-year note auction entices mediocre demand
* Bids for bonds fade after report on possible BOJ stimulus
(Updates market action, adds quote, byline)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. Treasury prices were
little changed on Thursday, with longer-dated yields dropping to
two-week lows, as the possibility of more stimulus from the Bank
of Japan offset softer-than-expected readings on traded goods
and jobless claims.
The mildly disappointing data supported the notion the U.S.
economy is not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates before the end of the year at the earliest; on
Wednesday, the Fed left interest rates unchanged.
The outlook for steady U.S. rates rekindled some appetite
for U.S. government debt. Demand for the Treasury Department's
$28 billion sale of seven-year notes was tepid but still
stronger than in two-year and five-year auctions earlier this
week.
Bids for bonds abated following a Reuters report that said
the BOJ, under pressure from the government, is considering
specific measures for more monetary stimulus to help its
sluggish economy.
"The Japanese wants more stimulus. That could create a more
risk-on sentiment and reduce some demand for bonds," said Robert
Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in
Newark, New Jersey.
It was unclear how the BOJ would step up a stimulus program
that already includes negative interest rates and the annual
purchase of Japanese government bonds worth 110 trillion to 120
trillion yen (about $1 trillion to $1.1 trillion).
In late U.S. trading, the two-year Treasury yield
, which is sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy,
was down 1.5 basis points at 0.715 percent. It reached 0.778
percent on Tuesday, the highest since Britain voted to leave the
European Union on June 23.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in
price for a yield of 1.506 percent, down 1 basis point from
Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was flat, yielding
2.228 percent.
Longer-dated yields fell to two-week lows earlier on
Thursday on a wider-than-expected $63.3 billion U.S. trade
deficit on goods in June and an unexpectedly rise in new
unemployment claims last week.
Thursday's data reinforced the notion of modest U.S.
economic growth ahead of the government's initial reading on the
gross domestic product for the second quarter.
Still, the Fed in its latest policy statement left the door
open for a possible rate increase later this year despite
concerns about weak business spending and low inflation.
"We view the risk as one of a path of further removal of
policy accommodation" from the Fed, said Bill Northey, chief
investment officer for the Private Client Group at U.S. Bank in
Helena, Montana.
July 28 Thursday 3:43PM New York / 1943 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 173-11/32 0-4/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-152/256 0-12/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.24 0.2435 -0.069
Six-month bills 0.3725 0.3784 -0.016
Two-year note 100-18/256 0.7145 -0.016
Three-year note 99-208/256 0.8142 -0.011
Five-year note 100-46/256 1.088 -0.013
Seven-year note 100-60/256 1.3394 -0.005
10-year note 101-16/256 1.5078 -0.007
30-year bond 105-228/256 2.2283 0.000
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.75 -0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.75 -0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.50 -0.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.50 -1.25
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)