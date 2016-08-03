* Japan stimulus package makes bond investors nervous
* Fed funds futures show 43 pct chance of rate hike in 2016
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. Treasury yields edged
higher on Wednesday on fears that overseas yields could rise
again, and as foreign investors held off on buying U.S.
government debt ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data.
Yields in Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom dipped
after spiking on Tuesday, helping prevent a dramatic rise in
U.S. yields on Wednesday. Still, investors remained somewhat
bearish on U.S. Treasuries in the wake of Japan's unveiling of a
fiscal stimulus package Tuesday, said Stanley Sun, interest rate
strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
"This is, I think, just a continuation of the bearish trend
that we have been seeing, and until proven otherwise by
payrolls, it could continue for a little bit," Sun said, in
reference to Friday's U.S. July non-farm payrolls report.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet approved $132
billion in fiscal measures Tuesday. The package, and investor
fears that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may ratchet back the pace of
its aggressive government bond buying, sent Japanese 10-year
government bond yields to their highest in 4-1/2 months and U.S.
to their highest in 1-1/2 weeks.
Foreign investors were also abstaining from buying U.S.
Treasuries on Wednesday ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data, which
removed some support from the safe-haven U.S. debt market, said
John Herrmann, director of interest rate strategy at Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities USA Inc in New York.
"It's more dominated at this point by the flows in and out
and some positioning ahead of non-farm payrolls," Herrmann said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have
added 180,000 jobs last month, down from 287,000 jobs in June.
Analysts have said the data could influence views on the timing
of Federal Reserve interest rate increases.
Expectations for rate hikes this year are low. Federal funds
futures on Wednesday implied traders saw a roughly 43 percent
chance of a Fed rate hike by the end of the year, according to
data from CME Group's FedWatch program.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down
13/32 to yield 2.305 percent, from a yield of 2.286 percent late
Tuesday. Long-dated yields hit a session low in morning U.S.
trading of 2.274 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices
were last down 6/32 to yield 1.561 percent, from a
yield of 1.537 percent late Tuesday.
August 3 Wednesday 11:36AM New York / 1536 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 171-26/32 -0-17/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-104/256 -0-36/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.28 0.2841 -0.005
Six-month bills 0.4025 0.41 0.006
Two-year note 100-32/256 0.6866 0.012
Three-year note 99-220/256 0.7984 0.016
Five-year note 100-40/256 1.0927 0.018
Seven-year note 99-48/256 1.3723 0.016
10-year note 100-152/256 1.5592 0.022
30-year bond 104-52/256 2.3041 0.018
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.00 1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 -0.50
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)