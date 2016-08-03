* Japan stimulus package makes bond investors nervous * Fed funds futures show 43 pct chance of rate hike in 2016 By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday on fears that overseas yields could rise again, and as foreign investors held off on buying U.S. government debt ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data. Yields in Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom dipped after spiking on Tuesday, helping prevent a dramatic rise in U.S. yields on Wednesday. Still, investors remained somewhat bearish on U.S. Treasuries in the wake of Japan's unveiling of a fiscal stimulus package Tuesday, said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. "This is, I think, just a continuation of the bearish trend that we have been seeing, and until proven otherwise by payrolls, it could continue for a little bit," Sun said, in reference to Friday's U.S. July non-farm payrolls report. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet approved $132 billion in fiscal measures Tuesday. The package, and investor fears that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may ratchet back the pace of its aggressive government bond buying, sent Japanese 10-year government bond yields to their highest in 4-1/2 months and U.S. to their highest in 1-1/2 weeks. Foreign investors were also abstaining from buying U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data, which removed some support from the safe-haven U.S. debt market, said John Herrmann, director of interest rate strategy at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA Inc in New York. "It's more dominated at this point by the flows in and out and some positioning ahead of non-farm payrolls," Herrmann said. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 180,000 jobs last month, down from 287,000 jobs in June. Analysts have said the data could influence views on the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate increases. Expectations for rate hikes this year are low. Federal funds futures on Wednesday implied traders saw a roughly 43 percent chance of a Fed rate hike by the end of the year, according to data from CME Group's FedWatch program. U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down 13/32 to yield 2.305 percent, from a yield of 2.286 percent late Tuesday. Long-dated yields hit a session low in morning U.S. trading of 2.274 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices were last down 6/32 to yield 1.561 percent, from a yield of 1.537 percent late Tuesday. August 3 Wednesday 11:36AM New York / 1536 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 171-26/32 -0-17/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-104/256 -0-36/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.28 0.2841 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.4025 0.41 0.006 Two-year note 100-32/256 0.6866 0.012 Three-year note 99-220/256 0.7984 0.016 Five-year note 100-40/256 1.0927 0.018 Seven-year note 99-48/256 1.3723 0.016 10-year note 100-152/256 1.5592 0.022 30-year bond 104-52/256 2.3041 0.018 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)