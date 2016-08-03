* Japanese, German, UK yields dip, helping U.S. yields
stabilize
* Investors await U.S. jobs data, Bank of England rate
decision
* Fed funds futures show 39 pct chance of rate hike in 2016
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. Treasury yields held steady
on Wednesday, a day after jumping in response to Japan's new
fiscal stimulus, as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report on
Friday.
Yields in Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom dipped
after Tuesday's spike, curbing the rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved $132
billion in fiscal measures on Tuesday, lifting yields as
investors feared that the Bank of Japan might ratchet back the
pace of its aggressive government bond buying.
Traders also avoided making significant trades ahead of
Friday's U.S. July non-farm payrolls data, analysts said.
"Treasuries have just kind of found their comfort zone,"
said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in
New York. In addition to Friday's U.S. employment data, he said,
traders were likely awaiting an expected 0.25 percent interest
rate cut from the Bank of England on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have
added 180,000 jobs last month, down from 287,000 jobs in June.
Analysts have said the data could influence views on the timing
of Federal Reserve interest rate increases.
Expectations for rate hikes this year are low. Federal funds
futures on Wednesday implied traders saw a roughly 39 percent
chance of a Fed rate hike by the end of the year, according to
data from CME Group's FedWatch program.
The Treasury market is "more dominated at this point by the
flows in and out and some positioning ahead of non-farm
payrolls," said John Herrmann, director of interest rate
strategy at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA Inc in New York.
Yields rose modestly earlier on Wednesday, with analysts
attributing the gains to fears that overseas yields could rise
again and a lack of foreign buying of U.S. Treasuries.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down
2/32 in price to yield 2.289 percent, compared with 2.286
percent late Tuesday. Long-dated yields hit a session low in
early U.S. trading of 2.274 percent. Benchmark 10-year
Treasuries prices were last down slightly to yield
1.539 percent, from a yield of 1.537 percent late Tuesday.
Benchmark yields earlier hit a session high of 1.571 percent
and, in morning trading, a session low of 1.530 percent.
August 3 Wednesday 4:00PM New York / 2000 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 172-3/32 -0-8/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-156/256 0-16/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.275 0.279 -0.010
Six-month bills 0.4025 0.41 0.006
Two-year note 100-42/256 0.6668 -0.008
Three-year note 99-238/256 0.7742 -0.008
Five-year note 100-72/256 1.0669 -0.008
Seven-year note 99-84/256 1.3511 -0.005
10-year note 100-192/256 1.542 0.005
30-year bond 104-108/256 2.2942 0.008
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio and
Richard Chang)