By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Wednesday, a day after jumping in response to Japan's new fiscal stimulus, as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report on Friday. Yields in Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom dipped after Tuesday's spike, curbing the rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved $132 billion in fiscal measures on Tuesday, lifting yields as investors feared that the Bank of Japan might ratchet back the pace of its aggressive government bond buying. Traders also avoided making significant trades ahead of Friday's U.S. July non-farm payrolls data, analysts said. "Treasuries have just kind of found their comfort zone," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. In addition to Friday's U.S. employment data, he said, traders were likely awaiting an expected 0.25 percent interest rate cut from the Bank of England on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 180,000 jobs last month, down from 287,000 jobs in June. Analysts have said the data could influence views on the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate increases. Expectations for rate hikes this year are low. Federal funds futures on Wednesday implied traders saw a roughly 39 percent chance of a Fed rate hike by the end of the year, according to data from CME Group's FedWatch program. The Treasury market is "more dominated at this point by the flows in and out and some positioning ahead of non-farm payrolls," said John Herrmann, director of interest rate strategy at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA Inc in New York. Yields rose modestly earlier on Wednesday, with analysts attributing the gains to fears that overseas yields could rise again and a lack of foreign buying of U.S. Treasuries. U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down 2/32 in price to yield 2.289 percent, compared with 2.286 percent late Tuesday. Long-dated yields hit a session low in early U.S. trading of 2.274 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices were last down slightly to yield 1.539 percent, from a yield of 1.537 percent late Tuesday. Benchmark yields earlier hit a session high of 1.571 percent and, in morning trading, a session low of 1.530 percent.