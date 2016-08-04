* BOE cuts rates for the first time since 2009 * U.S. yields more attractive as UK 10-yr Gilts hit record lows * U.S. 2-5-year yields hit more than 3-week lows * Traders await Friday's U.S. July jobs data By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 4 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with some short- and medium-term issues hitting their lowest levels in more than three weeks, after the Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 and said it would buy government bonds. The BoE cut rates 25 basis points to 0.25 percent on Thursday and said it would buy 60 billion pounds of government debt to ease the blow from Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union. The Bank said most BoE policymakers expected to cut the rate even closer to zero later this year. The move pushed yields on 10-year UK government bonds, or Gilts, to a record low of 0.646 percent, which further increased the attractiveness of U.S. yields by comparison. Yields on Treasuries maturing between two, three and five years hit their lowest levels in more than three weeks of 0.647 percent, 0.745 percent and 1.017 percent , respectively. Yields move inversely to prices. Benchmark 10-year U.S. yields hit their lowest level in three days at 1.484 percent, while 30-year Treasuries prices rose more than a full point, their yields also hitting a three-day low of 2.233 percent. "I wouldn't say it's a huge surprise to see the U.S. trading in concert with the Gilt move," said William Marshall, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "It seems fairly clear that if things evolve as expected, the BoE will be near zero percent on its policy rate by the end of the year." Low-to-negative yields on government bonds outside of the United States have helped underpin demand for U.S. Treasuries, analysts have said. "In a world long-bereft of yield in long-duration safe-haven government bonds globally, (the BoE move) makes those Treasuries a little bit more attractive," said John Briggs, U.S. rates strategist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. He said the fall in U.S. yields may have been more dramatic if investors were not anticipating Friday's U.S. July jobs report. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 180,000 jobs, compared with 287,000 in June. Some analysts said the data could have an impact on expectations about the timing of the next Federal Reserve interest rate increase. Federal funds futures on Thursday implied traders saw only a 33 percent chance of a rate hike from the U.S. central bank this year, according to data from CME Group's FedWatch program. August 4 Thursday 11:03AM New York / 1503 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 173-21/32 1-16/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 133-20/256 0-128/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.2725 0.2765 -0.006 Six-month bills 0.4 0.4075 0.002 Two-year note 100-54/256 0.643 -0.028 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.7473 -0.035 Five-year note 100-130/256 1.0203 -0.050 Seven-year note 99-176/256 1.2969 -0.055 10-year note 101-60/256 1.4888 -0.053 30-year bond 105-160/256 2.24 -0.052 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.00 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)