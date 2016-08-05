* U.S. July non-farm payrolls beat expectations, up 255,000
* U.S. 3-yr yields hit one-week high of 0.817 pct
* Bets on December Fed rate hike ratcheted up
* Appetite for higher-yielding U.S. debt caps jump in yields
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday, with
three-year yields hitting one-week highs, after data showing U.S. employment
increased more than expected in July and a wages rise boosted expectations for a
2016 Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 255,000 jobs last month as hiring rose broadly
after an upwardly revised 292,000 surge in June, the Labor Department said.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing 180,000 in July.
While the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.9 percent versus economists'
expectations that it would dip one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.8 percent,
average hourly wages highlighted labor market strength with an increase of eight
cents for an annual rise of 2.6 percent.
After the data, Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 46.5 percent
chance of a Fed rate increase by the end of the year, compared to just a 32.1
percent chance on Thursday, according to data from CME Group's FedWatch program.
"This is definitely a very solid report, and I think Fed policymakers have to
be very pleased with this," said Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at Charles
Schwab in New York.
U.S. three-year Treasury yields hit a session high of 0.817
percent. While other yields rose, they remained within ranges set in recent
sessions, with 30-year yields only rising as high as 2.2870 percent.
Analysts said continued demand for U.S. government bonds, which provide
higher yields compared to low or negative ones in other countries, likely led
some traders to step in and buy U.S. Treasuries on the jump in yields, analysts
said.
Yields on UK gilts maturing in 10 years hit fresh record lows on Friday of
0.632 percent, while 10-year German Bund yields were at
negative 0.073 percent.
"We are kind of in a yield-starved environment globally," said Mark Cabana,
head of U.S. short rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
"We may be seeing some folks coming in and buying."
He said that, despite the modest climb in Treasury yields, the data
reinforced Bank of America Merrill Lynch's expectations for a December rate hike.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down 14/32 to yield
2.276 percent, from a yield of 2.255 percent late Thursday. Benchmark 10-year
prices were last down 13/32 to yield 1.547 percent, from a yield of
1.502 percent late Thursday.
August 5 Friday 9:49AM New York / 1349 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 172-14/32 -0-23/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-116/256 -0-128/256
Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills 0.26 0.2638 0.000
Six-month bills 0.425 0.433 0.024
Two-year note 100-24/256 0.7022 0.055
Three-year note 99-206/256 0.8175 0.071
Five-year note 100-38/256 1.0943 0.066
Seven-year note 99-56/256 1.3677 0.058
10-year note 100-184/256 1.5454 0.043
30-year bond 104-224/256 2.2736 0.019
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.00 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.25 0.50
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)