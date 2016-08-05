* U.S. July non-farm payrolls beat expectations, up 255,000 * U.S. 2- to 10-year yields set for biggest rise since mid-May * 10-year yields hit highest levels in more than a week * Bets on December Fed rate hike ratcheted up (Updates prices, adds comment) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday, with yields on bonds maturing in 10 years and less set to post their biggest daily rise since mid-May, after a stronger-than-expected July employment report boosted expectations for another Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 255,000 jobs last month as hiring rose broadly and the jobs gain for June was revised upward to 292,000, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 180,000 in July. While the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.9 percent versus economists' expectations that it would dip to 4.8 percent, average hourly wages highlighted labor market strength with an increase of 8 cents for an annual rise of 2.6 percent. After the data, Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 45.4 percent chance of a Fed rate increase by the end of the year, compared to just a 32.1 percent chance on Thursday, according to data from CME Group's FedWatch program. "The selloff in shorter-maturity bonds says the bond market today thinks the Fed is likely to tighten sometime in the immediate months ahead," said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at Fiera Capital Inc in New York. U.S. 10- and seven-year yields hit more than one-week highs of 1.589 percent and 1.410 percent , respectively, while yields on shorter-dated maturities hit their highest levels in a week. U.S. five-year note yields were last up nearly 11 basis points, marking the biggest rise. The jump in yields accelerated in afternoon trading. Analysts said a rally in U.S. equities after the jobs data hurt appetite for safe-haven U.S. government bonds, with the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index touching a record intraday high. Treasuries maturing between two and 10 years were on track for their biggest one-day yield rise since May 18, while 30-year yields were set for their biggest in more than three weeks. "This is just a constant grinding higher" in yields, said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. Yields on Treasuries maturing between three and 30 years were set to post their first weekly rise in three, while two-year yields were set for their first jump in two weeks. U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down 1-12/32 to yield 2.318 percent, from a yield of 2.255 percent late Thursday. Benchmark 10-year prices were last down 25/32 to yield 1.590 percent, from a yield of 1.502 percent late Thursday. August 5 Friday 3:40PM New York / 1940 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 171-13/32 -1-24/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-20/256 -0-224/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.265 0.2689 0.005 Six-month bills 0.4325 0.4407 0.032 Two-year note 100-12/256 0.7261 0.079 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.8472 0.100 Five-year note 99-242/256 1.1363 0.108 Seven-year note 98-240/256 1.4104 0.100 10-year note 100-84/256 1.5885 0.087 30-year bond 103-228/256 2.3183 0.063 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)