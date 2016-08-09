* U.S. productivity falls for third straight quarter

* Productivity seen as underlying low long-term inflation

* 10-, 30-year Treasury prices rise on negative productivity data

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Aug 9 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices edged higher on Tuesday as a weak report on U.S. productivity suggested the economy may not be growing as quickly as anticipated, prompting investors to cut long-term inflation expectations and buy U.S. government debt on the long end of the curve.

Non-farm productivity fell for the third straight quarter, the Labor Department reported, raising concerns about corporate profits and companies' ability to maintain the strong pace of hiring exhibited in recent months.

U.S. employers added 255,000 jobs in July and an upwardly revised 292,000 jobs in June.

Productivity has also become a favored indicator of growth for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who has pointed to the metric as a key factor in decision-making on interest rate policy, analysts said.

Treasuries moved in a tight range, however, as productivity is not generally seen as a major factor that will influence near-term action by the Fed.

"Productivity is usually not a day trade item, but I do think the weakness in that report today is probably responsible for an early bid in Treasuries," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The lower-than-expected productivity, the third negative in a row, is something that Yellen will clearly notice."

Productivity fell at a 0.5 percent rate in the second quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent rise.

"The reason the economy has still been able to expand is because of labor input. Firms are hiring people at a reasonably healthy rate," said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities in New York.

"However, we do not believe this can last, because strong hiring in the face of weak productivity necessarily implies a further deterioration in corporate profit margins."

Productivity also signals that inflation will likely remain low in the long-term, which would make longer-dated Treasuries more attractive to investors.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.588 percent. The 30-year bond gained 21/32 in price to yield 2.286 percent.

Shorter-dated notes were little changed in anticipation of a $24 billion auction of 3-year Treasury notes on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)