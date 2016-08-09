* U.S. productivity falls for third straight quarter
* Productivity seen as underlying low long-term inflation
* 10-, 30-year Treasury prices rise on negative productivity
data
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury
prices edged higher on Tuesday as a weak report on U.S.
productivity suggested the economy may not be growing as quickly
as anticipated, prompting investors to cut long-term inflation
expectations and buy U.S. government debt on the long end of the
curve.
Non-farm productivity fell for the third straight quarter,
the Labor Department reported, raising concerns about corporate
profits and companies' ability to maintain the strong pace of
hiring exhibited in recent months.
U.S. employers added 255,000 jobs in July and an upwardly
revised 292,000 jobs in June.
Productivity has also become a favored indicator of growth
for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who has pointed to the
metric as a key factor in decision-making on interest rate
policy, analysts said.
Treasuries moved in a tight range, however, as productivity
is not generally seen as a major factor that will influence
near-term action by the Fed.
"Productivity is usually not a day trade item, but I do
think the weakness in that report today is probably responsible
for an early bid in Treasuries," said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The lower-than-expected
productivity, the third negative in a row, is something that
Yellen will clearly notice."
Productivity fell at a 0.5 percent rate in the second
quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent
rise.
"The reason the economy has still been able to expand is
because of labor input. Firms are hiring people at a reasonably
healthy rate," said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist at Deutsche
Bank Securities in New York.
"However, we do not believe this can last, because strong
hiring in the face of weak productivity necessarily implies a
further deterioration in corporate profit margins."
Productivity also signals that inflation will likely remain
low in the long-term, which would make longer-dated Treasuries
more attractive to investors.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 6/32 in
price to yield 1.588 percent. The 30-year bond
gained 21/32 in price to yield 2.286 percent.
Shorter-dated notes were little changed in anticipation of a
$24 billion auction of 3-year Treasury notes on Tuesday
afternoon at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).
