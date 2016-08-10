* Prices of Treasuries rise with developed market bonds

* BOE fully covered gilt auction pares Treasuries' gains

* U.S. 10-year note auction shows solid investor demand (Updates to market close, adds details on 10-year auction, analyst quote)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday after a strong 10-year note auction that reinforced investor appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt amid limited economic data and rising concern about the effectiveness of global central bank policy.

Prices rose early in the North American session, but pared gains after the Bank of England (BOE) fully covered its asset purchase operation. The BOE bought 1.17 billion pounds ($1.52 billion) worth of British government debt with maturities between seven and 15 years.

The British central bank has been buying government bonds as part of its efforts to stimulate the economy. But the BOE fell 52 million pounds ($68 million) short of its target on Tuesday, which prompted a wave of buying in British markets that also pushed investors into U.S. government debt.

The BOE's inability to carry out its reverse auction on Tuesday and the possibility of coming up short in its bond buying on Wednesday fueled investor concern that central bank policy has reached its limit, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale.

"It comes down to the same subject - how much can central banks really do on the monetary policy front," Rajappa said. "They're starting to reach their limits on asset purchases not just in the UK, but in Japan."

U.S. Treasuries offer yields about three times higher than British government bonds, also known as gilts. Ten-year Treasuries are yielding nearly 1 percentage point above their British counterparts, the most since June 2000, according to Reuters data.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up 11/32 in price to yield 1.509 percent. The 30-year Treasury bond rose 21/32 in price to yield 2.229 percent.

In London, the yield on 10-year gilts hit a new all-time low, falling to 0.515 percent.

The yield spread between Treasuries and gilts, and the even wider spread between Treasuries and Japanese and German government bonds, which hold yields of -0.099 percent and -0.107 percent, respectively, attracted investors to the 10-year note auction, analysts said.

That helped push prices of Treasuries higher since their relative value is still seen as better than that of their world peers.

"U.S. Treasuries are cheap relative to Bunds, JGBs, and cheap given all the bad economic risks that are out there," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.43. That compared with 2.33 last month, which was the lowest level since March 2009.

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Paul Simao)