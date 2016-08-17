* FOMC minutes signal more evidence needed for a rate
increase
* U.S. 2-year yield hits 3-week high before July minutes
* St. Louis Fed's Bullard sees no more than one rate hike in
2016
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Wednesday with the two-year yield retreating from a
three-week high, as the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting
in July hinted at a general agreement that more data are
required for an interest rate increase.
The Fed's minutes from its July 26-27 meeting came after
comments by two policymakers, New York Fed President William
Dudley and Atlanta Fed chief Dennis Lockhart on Tuesday, which
rekindled bets the Fed may raise interest rates by year-end if
the economy improves further.
"They want to move, but they are clinging to this
data-dependent theme," said Ninh Chung, head of investment
strategy at Silicon Valley Bank in San Francisco.
Some members of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's
policy-setting group, thought the economy may be strong enough
for them to normalize policy further, the latest Fed minutes
showed. Several of them, however, said a slowdown in the future
pace of hiring would argue against a near-term hike.
Broadly speaking, FOMC members said they wanted to "leave
their policy options open."
Treasuries prices, which had been little changed ahead of
the FOMC minutes, turned higher in reaction to the minutes, led
by longer-dated issues.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32 in
price to yield 1.553 percent, down 2 basis points from Tuesday,
while the 30-year bond was up 22/32 in price for a
yield of 2.265 percent, down 3 basis points.
The two-year yield, which is sensitive to
traders' views on Fed policy, was down 1 basis point at 0.734
percent after touching a three-week peak at 0.774 percent
shortly before the release of the FOMC minutes.
Shorter-dated maturities lagged longer-dated issues on the
view the Fed remains on track to raise rates in the coming
months, albeit a at glacial pace due to global risks and
domestic inflation stuck below its 2 percent goal, analysts
said.
"As long as inflation stays low, they could keep policy
accommodation as long as they want," said Roger Bayston, senior
vice president at Franklin Templeton's fixed income group in San
Mateo, California.
Interest rate futures implied traders saw a 50 percent
chance the Fed would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy
meeting, versus 52 percent on Tuesday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
Before the release of the FOMC minutes, St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard said one rate hike is all that is needed
for a long time to come and it does not have to happen anytime
soon.
August 17 Wednesday 3:34PM New York / 1934 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 171-22/32 0-19/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-40/256 0-40/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.2975 0.3019 0.000
Six-month bills 0.4525 0.4598 0.005
Two-year note 100-8/256 0.7338 -0.012
Three-year note 99-174/256 0.8587 -0.010
Five-year note 99-236/256 1.1412 -0.017
Seven-year note 98-252/256 1.4038 -0.019
10-year note 99-124/256 1.5559 -0.020
30-year bond 99-140/256 2.2709 -0.026
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.00 2.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 1.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.00 2.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.75 1.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -51.50 0.75
spread
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chris Reese)