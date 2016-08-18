* Latest U.S. data support view on modest U.S. economic
growth
* Futures imply low probability Fed raising rates in
September
* U.S. $14 bln in 5-year TIPS supply seen fetching negative
yield
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. Treasury yields slipped on
Thursday on bets the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise
interest rates with domestic inflation stuck below its 2 percent
goal and uncertainty about global risks to economic growth at
home.
The decline in yields followed Wednesday's release of
minutes of the central bank's July 26-27 policy meeting in which
policy-makers said they wanted to "leave their policy options
open."
Thursday's data on new unemployment claims and Mid-Atlantic
business activity from the Philadelphia Fed supported the notion
of a continued economic expansion but not one that is strong
enough to handle a steady string of rate increases, analysts and
investors said.
"It's a long way from what the Fed had signaled back in
December. It's about a rate hike, not a rate-hike campaign,"
said Matt Toms, head of public fixed income at Voya Investment
Management in Atlanta.
Interest rate futures implied traders see a 10 percent
chance the Fed will raise rates at its Sept. 20-21 policy
meeting, down from about 14 percent at Wednesday's close,
according to Reuters data.
The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which is
sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, was down nearly 2
basis points at 0.722 percent. On Wednesday, it reached a
three-week peak of 0.774 percent shortly before the release of
the FOMC minutes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in
price to yield 1.551 percent, down 1 basis point from Wednesday,
while the 30-year bond was up 5/32 in price for a
yield of 2.265 percent, down 0.8 basis point.
On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell
$14 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest
five-year TIPS supply to sell at a yield of -0.204 percent,
compared with the -0.195 percent yield on the $16 billion
offered in April, according to Tradeweb.
August 18 Thursday 11:47AM New York / 1547 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 171-21/32 0-2/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-60/256 0-32/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.295 0.2993 -0.003
Six-month bills 0.4325 0.4395 -0.021
Two-year note 100-14/256 0.7216 -0.016
Three-year note 99-186/256 0.8428 -0.021
Five-year note 99-252/256 1.1282 -0.020
Seven-year note 99-12/256 1.3944 -0.015
10-year note 99-140/256 1.5491 -0.012
30-year bond 99-160/256 2.2673 -0.006
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.00 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 1.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -52.25 -0.50
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)