* Latest U.S. data support view on modest U.S. economic growth * Futures imply low probability Fed raising rates in September * U.S. $14 bln in 5-year TIPS supply seen fetching negative yield (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Thursday on bets the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest rates with domestic inflation stuck below its 2 percent goal and uncertainty about global risks to economic growth at home. The decline in yields followed Wednesday's release of minutes of the central bank's July 26-27 policy meeting in which policy-makers said they wanted to "leave their policy options open." Thursday's data on new unemployment claims and Mid-Atlantic business activity from the Philadelphia Fed supported the notion of a continued economic expansion but not one that is strong enough to handle a steady string of rate increases, analysts and investors said. "It's a long way from what the Fed had signaled back in December. It's about a rate hike, not a rate-hike campaign," said Matt Toms, head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management in Atlanta. Interest rate futures implied traders see a 10 percent chance the Fed will raise rates at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, down from about 14 percent at Wednesday's close, according to Reuters data. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which is sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, was down nearly 2 basis points at 0.722 percent. On Wednesday, it reached a three-week peak of 0.774 percent shortly before the release of the FOMC minutes. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price to yield 1.551 percent, down 1 basis point from Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was up 5/32 in price for a yield of 2.265 percent, down 0.8 basis point. On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell $14 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT). In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest five-year TIPS supply to sell at a yield of -0.204 percent, compared with the -0.195 percent yield on the $16 billion offered in April, according to Tradeweb. August 18 Thursday 11:47AM New York / 1547 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 171-21/32 0-2/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-60/256 0-32/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.295 0.2993 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.4325 0.4395 -0.021 Two-year note 100-14/256 0.7216 -0.016 Three-year note 99-186/256 0.8428 -0.021 Five-year note 99-252/256 1.1282 -0.020 Seven-year note 99-12/256 1.3944 -0.015 10-year note 99-140/256 1.5491 -0.012 30-year bond 99-160/256 2.2673 -0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 1.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -52.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)