* Higher yields in Europe pressure U.S. bonds
* Fed's Yellen seen striking dovish tone in upcoming speech
* U.S. to sell $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt next week
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Friday as traders booked profits on recent gains ahead of next
week's government debt supply and a meeting of global central
bankers where Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to
speak.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell a combined $88
billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next week.
Weaker sovereign bond prices in Europe also exerted downward
pressure on their U.S. counterparts on light volume and in the
absence of U.S. economic data, analysts said.
"It's started in Europe and it's gathering some momentum in
the U.S.," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates
strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank in New
York.
The yield on German 10-year Bunds was up 2 basis
points at -0.057 percent, while the yield on 10-year British
gilts rose 4 basis points to 0.595 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 15/32
price for a yield of 1.585 percent, up 5 basis points from late
on Thursday, while the 30-year bond was 29/32 lower
to yield 2.301 percent, up 4 basis points.
The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which are
sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, rose 4 basis points
to 0.746 percent.
Traders are looking ahead to Yellen's scheduled speech on
monetary policy on Friday at a conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, for possible clues on the timing of a rate increase.
Analysts expect Yellen will stick to an easy policy stance
in her speech as domestic inflation remains below the Fed's 2
percent target and there continues to be uncertainty about the
global risks to U.S. economic growth.
The central bank's minutes from its July 26-27 policy
meeting, released on Wednesday, showed policymakers wanted to
"leave their policy options open" on raising rates.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said late on
Thursday that he is in no hurry to raise rates, but cautioned
that the economy could overheat if rates are kept low for too
long.
Interest rate futures implied traders see a 53 percent
chance the Fed will raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy
meeting, up from 47 percent at Thursday's close, according to
CME Group's FedWatch tool.
"They want to keep the window open (on a rate hike) and get
the job done in December," said Robert Tipp, chief investment
strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.
August 19 Friday 10:23AM New York / 1423 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 170-20/32 -1-9/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 131-232/256 -0-120/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.3 0.3044 0.002
Six-month bills 0.4375 0.4445 0.007
Two-year note 100-2/256 0.7459 0.041
Three-year note 99-166/256 0.8697 0.048
Five-year note 99-206/256 1.1658 0.054
Seven-year note 98-204/256 1.4327 0.058
10-year note 99-52/256 1.5866 0.051
30-year bond 98-220/256 2.3029 0.043
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 0.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.25 -0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -52.75 -1.00
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)