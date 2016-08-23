* Yellen speech on Friday in focus
* Treasury to sell $26 billion in two-year notes
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. Treasury yields rose
slightly on Tuesday with investors largely focusing on Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday to a global
central bankers' meeting.
The U.S. government also was scheduled to sell $26 billion
in new two-year notes on Tuesday.
Yellen's speech will be closely watched for any new
indications on when the U.S. central bank is likely to raise
interest rates again.
"Everyone's focused on Friday and whether Ms. Yellen is
going to give any hints in terms of monetary policy going
forward," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at
Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Numerous Fed officials including Vice Chair Stanley Fischer,
New York Fed President William Dudley and Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart have expressed an upbeat view of the economy in
the past week, indicating a rate increase this year is likely.
The U.S. central bank raised rates last December, but has
held off so far this year due to a global growth slowdown,
financial market volatility and choppy U.S. economic data.
Yellen will speak at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in
price to yield 1.55 percent, down from 1.54 percent on Monday.
The yields have traded in a range between 1.45 percent and 1.63
percent since mid-July.
"It's a very tight, narrow summer trading range," Comiskey
said.
Supply is also in focus this week with no major data
releases due before Friday's second estimate of second-quarter
gross domestic product.
Tuesday's two-year debt sale is the first auction of $88
billion in new short and intermediate-dated supply this week.
The Treasury Department will also sell $34 billion in
five-year notes on Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday.
(Editing by Paul Simao)