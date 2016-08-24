(Adds details on auction, updates prices) * Yellen speech on Friday in focus * Indirect bidders buy large share of five-year note auction * Treasury to sell $28 bln seven-year notes on Thursday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday for new indications on when the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates. Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, New York Fed President William Dudley and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, have expressed upbeat views of the economy in the past week, indicating a rate increase this year is likely and could come as soon as the September meeting. Yellen's speech will be closely watched to see if she also takes a more optimistic tone. "The rhetoric we've gotten from the Fed over the past week from numerous Fed officials ... has reminded the market that the Fed can raise rates at any meeting," said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. "We'll be waiting anxiously to hear if Ms. Yellen repeats that message, or backs away from it," Pollack said. Yellen will speak at a Fed conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Traders say it is a long shot that the Fed will hike rates at its September meeting and view December as the most likely month this year. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 2/32 in price to yield 1.56 percent, up from 1.55 percent on Tuesday. The yields have traded between 1.45 percent and 1.63 percent since mid-July. In supply, the Treasury Department sold $34 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday to strong demand, the second piece of $88 billion in coupon-bearing debt sales this week. The notes sold at a high yield of 1.125 percent, just below where it had traded before the auction. Indirect bidders, which include fund managers and other investors, bought 68.70 percent of the sale, the largest allocation since at least 2003. Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York, said investors often increase purchases in auctions to take advantage of the liquidity they offer. "It feels like these are liquidity points to some extent," he said. A $26 billion auction of two-year notes on Tuesday also showed solid demand. The government's final auction this week will be a $28 billion sale of seven-year notes on Thursday. The United States also sold $13 billion in two-year floating rate notes on Wednesday at a high discount margin of 0.165 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)