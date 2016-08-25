* Yields rise on stronger economic data
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Thursday after data showed new orders for U.S. manufactured
capital goods increased in July for the second straight month
and as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Friday.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday that non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy
for business spending plans, increased 1.6 percent last month.
A 10.5 percent jump in demand for transportation equipment
lifted overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from
toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more,
by 4.4 percent last month. That followed a downwardly revised
4.2 percent drop in June.
"We're trading a little heavy here after the data," said
Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York. "Durables rebounded after last month's very poor
number."
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 4/32 in price to
yield 1.57 percent, up from 1.56 percent late on Wednesday.
Improving economic data is raising investors' expectations
that the Fed will raise interest rates again this year. Numerous
regional Fed presidents in the past few weeks have painted a
more upbeat picture of the economy.
New York Fed President William Dudley last week indicated
that a rate hike could come as soon as the September meeting,
although most analysts and investors view December as the most
likely month this year.
Yellen's speech at a Fed conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, on Friday will be closely watched to see if she also
adopts a more hawkish view of the economy.
Bonds also weakened before the United States is due to sell
$28 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, the final sale of
$88 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.
The Treasury Department sold $34 billion in five-year notes
on Wednesday to strong demand.
The notes sold at a high yield of 1.125 percent, just below
where it had traded before the auction. Indirect bidders, which
include fund managers and other investors, bought 68.70 percent
of the sale, the largest allocation since at least 2003.
A $26 billion auction of two-year notes on Tuesday also
showed solid demand.
Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last
week.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)