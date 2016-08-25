(Recasts with action, adds quote, updates prices)
* Soft demand for $28 bln seven-year auction
* Yellen speech on Friday in focus
* GDP data for second quarter due on Friday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. Treasury yields ended
higher on Thursday after the government saw reduced demand for a
sale of new seven-year notes, ahead of a highly anticipated
speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday.
The $28 billion seven-year notes sold at a high yield of
1.423 percent, slightly higher than where the debt traded before
the auction.
That came a day after indirect bidders, which include fund
managers and other investors, took the largest allocation of
five-year notes in a $34 billion auction since at least 2003.
"Everybody wanted to play it a little bit safer and move
into the five-year," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist
at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Demand for the seven-year debt was likely dented by some
nervousness before Yellen's speech.
Improving economic data is raising investors' expectations
that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates this year.
Numerous regional Fed presidents in the past few weeks have
painted a more upbeat picture of the economy.
That said, Yellen may struggle to convince markets she can
steer a divided Fed to hike rates this year after it started the
year with four hikes on its radar.
Yellen will speak at a Fed conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Thursday
that it is time for the Fed to raise U.S. rates gradually, given
progress on employment and inflation.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to
yield 1.58 percent, up from 1.56 percent late on Wednesday.
Data on Friday will include the second estimate of U.S.
gross domestic product for the second quarter.
Bond prices fell earlier on Thursday after the Commerce
Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods
rose for a second straight month in July as demand for machinery
and a range of other products picked up.
A 10.5 percent jump in demand for transportation equipment
lifted overall orders for durable goods by 4.4 percent last
month, which followed a downwardly revised 4.2 percent drop in
June.
"Durables rebounded after last month's very poor number,"
said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York.
Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last week.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)