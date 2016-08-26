(Recasts with Yellen comments, adds quotes, updates prices) * Yellen seen more hawkish, but noncommittal * Yield curve flattest since March 2015 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday as investors saw the Federal Reserve as unlikely to raise rates at its September meeting, even after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the case for a hike has strengthened. Speaking at a three-day international gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellen said the "U.S. economy was nearing the Federal Reserve's statutory goals of maximum employment and price stability." She did not indicate when the U.S. central bank might raise rates. Yellen's comments "lean slightly hawkish, but is it a commitment? No, its just maintaining optionality," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York." Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 10/32 in price to yield 1.54 percent, down from 1.56 percent before the comments. Yields initially rose as high as 1.60 percent on Yellen's more hawkish tone, before moving in the opposite direction. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 106 basis points, the flattest since March 2015, before steepening back to 107.80 basis points. Investors were searching for new signals over whether an increase is on the table at the Fed's September meeting after other Fed officials including New York Fed President William Dudley said it was a possibility. "September is not probable, but it's certainly possible," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "Right now the market has a September 25 basis point hike priced in with about one-in-four probability and I think in light of those comments the true number should be closer to fifty-fifty, and December should be north of 50 percent," LeBas said. A hike at the Fed's December meeting is seen as most likely, if the U.S. central bank raises rates this year. Bonds were unchanged earlier on Friday after data showed that U.S. economic growth was a bit more sluggish than initially thought in the second quarter as businesses aggressively ran down inventories of unsold goods, offsetting a spurt in consumer spending. Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.1 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday in its second estimate of GDP. That was slightly down from the 1.2 percent rate reported last month. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)