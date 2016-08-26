(Recasts with Yellen comments, adds quotes, updates prices)
* Yellen seen more hawkish, but noncommittal
* Yield curve flattest since March 2015
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Friday as investors saw the Federal Reserve as unlikely to
raise rates at its September meeting, even after Fed Chair Janet
Yellen said the case for a hike has strengthened.
Speaking at a three-day international gathering of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellen said the "U.S. economy
was nearing the Federal Reserve's statutory goals of maximum
employment and price stability."
She did not indicate when the U.S. central bank might raise
rates.
Yellen's comments "lean slightly hawkish, but is it a
commitment? No, its just maintaining optionality," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 10/32 in
price to yield 1.54 percent, down from 1.56 percent before the
comments. Yields initially rose as high as 1.60 percent on
Yellen's more hawkish tone, before moving in the opposite
direction.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
flattened to 106 basis points, the flattest since
March 2015, before steepening back to 107.80 basis points.
Investors were searching for new signals over whether an
increase is on the table at the Fed's September meeting after
other Fed officials including New York Fed President William
Dudley said it was a possibility.
"September is not probable, but it's certainly possible,"
said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"Right now the market has a September 25 basis point hike
priced in with about one-in-four probability and I think in
light of those comments the true number should be closer to
fifty-fifty, and December should be north of 50 percent," LeBas
said.
A hike at the Fed's December meeting is seen as most likely,
if the U.S. central bank raises rates this year.
Bonds were unchanged earlier on Friday after data showed
that U.S. economic growth was a bit more sluggish than initially
thought in the second quarter as businesses aggressively ran
down inventories of unsold goods, offsetting a spurt in consumer
spending.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.1 percent annual
rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday in its second
estimate of GDP. That was slightly down from the 1.2 percent
rate reported last month.
