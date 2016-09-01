* Yields rise after strong UK, China data * Improved overseas data could up chance Fed raises U.S. rates * U.S. jobless claims data shows labor market strength continues * Yields pare gains after manufacturing data weakest since Feb By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after strong overseas manufacturing data and U.S. jobless claims data that beat expectations suggested a stronger case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, while markets await Friday's U.S. non-farms payrolls report. Growth in China's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in nearly two years last month and a measure of manufacturing in Britain far exceeded expectations, rebounding sharply after touching a three-year low in July. "The Fed has for a number of months made the case that global concerns are playing a role in their decision-making process and so if you see an easing of those concerns, stronger data could cause the Fed to be less concerned and maybe then pave the way for them to act sooner rather than later," said Craig Bishop, RBC Wealth Management's lead strategist for U.S. fixed income. Data on Thursday morning showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose less than expected last week, reflecting continued strength in the labor market. Yields pared their gains after the release of the U.S. institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index, which fell below 50 for the first time since February. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 8/32 in price to yield 1.597 percent. Two-year notes were little changed in price to yield 0.801 percent. The day's moves were exaggerated by limited volume in the Treasury market ahead of Friday's jobs report and Monday's U.S. Labor Day holiday, analysts said. "To me, everybody's just waiting for the number tomorrow and the bets are being placed as to whether the number comes in weak or strong since it's been tee'd up as a pivotal event for determining whether the Fed goes in September or not," Bishop said. Investors have increased bets on the chances of a rate hike at this month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting since the release of July's stronger-than-expected jobs report, which showed U.S. employers added 255,00 jobs during the month. That followed June's addition of 292,000 jobs. Fed officials, including Chair Janet Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, have said that the case for raising interest rates this year has strengthened as the labor market has fortified. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)