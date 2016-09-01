* Yields rise after strong UK, China data * U.S. jobless claims data shows labor market strength continues * Yields erase rise after U.S. manufacturing data lowest since Feb * Investors look to Friday's non-farm payrolls report (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comment from analyst) By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. Treasury yields inched higher on Thursday after weak U.S. manufacturing data contrasted with strong overseas manufacturing numbers, while U.S. jobless claims data beat expectations as investors tried to position ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farms payrolls report. Treasuries sold off in early trading with prices sinking after a report showed growth in China's manufacturing sector expanded last month at the fastest pace in nearly two years, and a measure of manufacturing in Britain far exceeded expectations, rebounding sharply after touching a three-year low in July. The strong overseas data could ease fears among members of the Federal Reserve who have signaled international worries could keep U.S. short-term interest rates low, analysts said. Data also showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose less than expected last week, reflecting continued strength in the labor market. But Treasury yields surrendered gains after the release of the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index, which dropped below 50 for the first time since February, indicating the sector fell into contraction. Economists polled by Reuters had anticipated a reading of 52.0. The offsetting data prompted caution from traders, analysts said, and focused an even closer eye on Friday's jobs report, which Fed officials have said could weigh on their thinking about raising interest rates at their next meeting on Sept. 20-21. "The scenario that the market is not ready for is for a strong number tomorrow and for the Fed to guide toward a rate hike in September," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. "The selloff this morning was probably positioning for that kind of a scenario and then we get weak data at 10 o'clock and then you see a reversal in the selloff and buyers come in." Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in price to yield 1.561 percent. Two-year notes were little changed in price to yield 0.786 percent. Fed funds futures showed investors see only a 24-percent chance of a rate hike next month, down from a 30-percent chance prior to the release of the ISM manufacturing data, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Bets on a rate hike had risen since the release of July's stronger-than-expected jobs report, which showed U.S. employers added 255,00 jobs during the month. That followed June's addition of 292,000 jobs. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)