BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Sept 2 U.S. 2-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest level in 10 days after a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report that could push the Federal Reserve back from raising U.S. short-term interest rates at its policy meeting this month.
Two-year yields fell to 0.746 percent after the data, the lowest since Aug. 23. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell to 1.543 percent, its lowest level in one week, though they reversed course to turn slightly positive in later trading.
The Labor Department reported U.S. employers added 151,000 jobs in August. Economists had expected U.S. employers to add 180,000. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
TOKYO, May 18 The dollar wallowed near six-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as the U.S. political crisis appeared to deepen, and likely to delay any efforts by President Donald Trump to carry out his economic stimulus plans.