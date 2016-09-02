* Yields up as investors see December as more likely for Fed hike * 30-year yields touch one-week high * U.S. August jobs report disappoints with 151,000 jobs added * Two-, 10-year yields fall to lows after jobs data then rebound (Updates to afternoon trading) By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. Treasury yields on longer-dated maturities rose on Friday, with shorter-dated yields flat, after a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report that suggested the Federal Reserve was unlikely to raise U.S. short-term interest rates this month. Friday's Labor Department report showed U.S. employers added 151,000 jobs in August, missing the 180,000 mark expected by economists polled by Reuters. That took a Fed rate hike in September off the table, but kept the door open for an increase this year at the U.S. central bank's meeting in November or December, analysts said. "We're in a low-expectation environment and these numbers are still positive," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. The Treasury market initially rallied after the data's release, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields falling to their lowest level in a week and two-year yields hitting a 10-day low. But traders reversed course after perusing the data, which showed the Department upwardly revised July's numbers to a 275,000 increase and that the U.S. economy added an average of 232,000 jobs over the past three months. Two-year notes were last little changed in price to yield 0.797 percent. The two-year yield fell to 0.746 percent after the data, the lowest since Aug. 23. Ten-year Treasury notes fell 10/32 in price to yield 1.604 percent. After the data, yields on the 10-year note fell to 1.543 percent, the lowest since Aug. 26. The 30-year Treasury bond rose to a one-week high of 2.29 percent during the day. It was last down 1-2/32 in price to yield 2.278 percent. Not everyone is convinced that a September rate hike has been ruled out by the Fed. Economists at Barclays, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas all held or increased their probability of a September move in notes released Friday. The overall market remains unconvinced, however, with Fed funds futures prices showing investors see just a 21-percent chance of a rate hike at this month's meeting. But odds for a December hike rose to 55 percent, from 53 percent on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. "Barclays and some other firms are still holding on to September, but I'm in the camp that if they don't go in September - and I don't think they will - that it increases the odds that they'll go in December," said Jack McIntyre, CFA and portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management in Philadelphia. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)