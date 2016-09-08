(New throughout, updates prices and market activity) * U.S. 30-year bond yield rise to 4-week high * ECB's Draghi helps boost global yields with less dovish talk * U.S. sees $56 billion Treasury debt supply By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Thursday, in line with European bonds, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi left the door open for additional monetary policy easing but gave no indication that more stimulus was actually coming. The rise in yields, which move inversely to prices, was driven by the long-end of the curve, notably U.S. 30-year bonds, whose yields climbed for a second straight session to four-week peaks. Draghi said on Thursday the bank was looking at options to ensure it could pursue its unprecedented money-printing program, with euro zone inflation still way below its official target. However he said an extension of its 80-billion-euro monthly asset purchases was not discussed at the meeting. As a result, Germany's 10-year Bund yield was up at minus 0.056 percent, while 30-year bond yields rose to 0.516 percent. Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year government bond yields rose as much 6-7 basis points each . "The (German) bund weakness has spilled over to Treasuries mostly on the lack of new quantitative easing coming from the ECB, which is being interpreted as less dovish," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy, at Credit Agricole in New York. But Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital Economics in London said she still expects the ECB to extend its asset purchase plan to September 2017. "It may (also) have to increase the pace of its asset purchases next year as price pressures remain very weak," she added. In late New York trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 20/32 in price to yield 1.609 percent, from 1.539 percent late on Wednesday. Yields had fallen as low as 1.519 percent on Wednesday, a three-week trough. The 30-year Treasury bond fell more than a point in price to yield 2.314 percent, from 2.236 percent on Wednesday. Long-dated Treasury debt yields also edged higher on data showing U.S. initial weekly jobless claims fell to a seasonally adjusted 259,000 for the week ended Sept. 3, the lowest level since mid-July. Prices of two-year notes also rose, up 2/32 yielding 0.774 percent. Fed funds futures prices on Thursday after the jobless claims data indicated that investors see a 21 percent chance of a rate hike at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this month, from 15 percent late on Wednesday. Next week, the U.S. Treasury is set to sell $56 billion in three-, 10-, and 30-year debt. Action Economics said the bond market may be starting to set up for that auction as well. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)