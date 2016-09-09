* U.S. 30-year, 10-year yields hit 11-week high * JGB yields rise as well * Fed's officials divided ahead of September FOMC (Adds comment, prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with long-dated maturities reaching more than two-month highs, in line with Japanese government bonds, after reports suggested the Bank of Japan is considering measures to cut short- to medium-term yields, while lifting those of long-term debt. The U.S. Treasury market has been moving in tandem with JGBs over the last six months, analysts said, since Japanese investors of late have been the biggest buyers of U.S. government debt. U.S. 10-year note and 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices, rose to 11-week peaks. The rise in yields was across the board, with U.S. 7-year notes touching the highest in more than two months and 5-year notes rising to a one-week high. Sources on Friday said the BOJ is studying options to steepen the yield curve, as authorities desperately seek policy tools to revive an economy that has remained stagnant despite years of massive stimulus. As a result, the 20-year JGB yield rose to a five-month high of 0.435 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield added 7 basis points to 0.515 percent. A plan by the BOJ to steepen the JGB curve could have negative consequences for U.S. Treasuries, since any attempt to push long-term yields higher would make JGBs attractive once again to Japanese investors, said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. That could potentially reduce Japanese flows into Treasuries, he added. Japanese investors were big buyers of foreign bonds in July, amassing about $47 billion, the second largest for data going back to 2005. The majority of that flow was in U.S. Treasuries, analysts said. "There are a lot of cross-market correlations between JGBs and Treasuries as well as Bunds and Treasuries and we're constantly looking overseas to see what demand is going to be for overseas accounts, or cash bonds in the U.S.," said Subadra Rajappa, head of rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. "A shift in the dynamic on overseas purchases from Japan has the potential to impact Treasuries," she added. In late New York trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 16/32 in price to yield 1.673 percent, compared with 1.616 percent late on Thursday. Yields rose as high as 1.678 percent, an 11-week high. The 30-year Treasury bond fell more than a point in price to yield 2.392 percent, compared with 2.322 percent on Thursday. U.S. Federal Reserve officials took center stage on Friday, but came out divided on whether rates would rise at this months' meeting. Late Friday, Fed funds futures indicated that investors see a 30 percent chance of a rate increase at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this month, up from 18 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Cynthia Osterman)