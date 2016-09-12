* Bonds stable after Friday's selloff * U.S. to sell $24 bln 3-yr notes, $20 bln 10-yr notes * Fed's Brainard comments in focus on Monday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries were firm on Monday as selling pressure from Friday appeared to abate before the U.S. government is due to sell new supply and as investors evaluate whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates when it meets next week. U.S. yields rose to two-month highs on Friday as assets from bonds to stocks were sold, a day after a less dovish European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors by failing to specify any new stimulus measures. At the same time, investors are more skeptical that the Bank of Japan has the capacity to offer new easing measures when it meets next week, while some economists see the U.S. Federal Reserve as likely to raise interest rates when it meets next week. "Overall, central banks are not going to be as accommodative," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Lederer added that "we've had a decent backup and there's definitely some buyers of the dips." Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in price to yield 1.69 percent. The yields jumped from a low of 1.53 percent on Thursday. The recent backup in yields may help draw buyers to U.S. debt auctions on Monday, though investors who see a rate hike as possible next week may also be reluctant to buy bonds. The Treasury Department will auction $24 billion in three-year notes and $20 billion in 10-year notes on Monday, part of $56 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. The government will also sell $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Tuesday. Comments by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will be in focus on Monday to see if she adopts a more hawkish tone ahead of the U.S. central bank's highly anticipated meeting. Traders see a 21 percent chance that the Fed will raise rates this month, and a 54 percent chance that the Fed will raise rates by December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday that current economic conditions warrant a "serious discussion" of whether to raise interest rates at next week's meeting. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham)