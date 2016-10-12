* Congested auction schedule of 3-, 10-year notes prompts selloff * FOMC minutes to be released shortly after auctions * 10-year yields hit highest since June 3 * 30-year bond yields hit highest since Brexit vote By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in four months on Wednesday, pressured by incoming supply and growing expectations of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve later this year. Concern that inflation could accelerate now that oil prices are back above the $50 level added to selling pressure in longer-dated Treasuries, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes above 1.80 percent for the first time since June 3 and 30-year bond yields touching their highest since the Brexit vote later that month. Meanwhile, yields on shorter-dated maturities, such as 2- notes, which are more sensitive to Fed policy expectations, rose to their highest since early June ahead of the release at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) of minutes from the U.S. central bank's most recent meeting. Investors will be looking for signs of deeper divisions within the Federal Open Market Committee after three members dissented at last month's meeting in favor of raising rates. Interest rate futures imply around a 67 percent probability of the Fed lifting rates at its December meeting. New bond supply was also a factor, with the U.S. government set to auction $24 billion in 3-year notes and $20 billion in a re-opening of 10-year notes at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) and 12 p.m. (1600 GMT), respectively. "Obviously it's been a very crowded week in terms of Treasury supply," said Stan Sun, interest rates strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. In all, the market must absorb $56 billion in supply, excluding T-bills. "All that is very congested in terms of bonds pressure and the FOMC minutes sandwiched in the middle. I think that's definitely causing pressure." Another $12 billion in a reopening of 30-year bonds will be sold Thursday. Recent agreements between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers such as Russia have helped oil prices climb back above $50 per barrel, and that is fanning inflation worry among bond investors. Rising inflation reduces the value of already held bonds. "With this latest increase in oil prices ... the market's kind of focused on inflation coming back up to average," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. The 10-year note was last down 8/32 in price to yield 1.785 percent. The 30-year bond was last down 15/32 in price to yield 2.512 percent. Yields rose as high as 2.529 percent, the highest since June 23, the day of Britain's surprise vote to exit the European Union. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Burns and Frances Kerry)