* U.S. yield curve flattens from widest level in a month * N.Y. Fed business index falls unexpectedly in October * Traders await speech from Fed Vice Chair Fischer * Companies plan to sell $25 bln in bonds this week - IFR By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, pulling back from four-month highs, as bargain-minded investors bought bonds whose prices had fallen after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last week the central bank may tolerate inflation above its 2-percent goal. A surprise drop in a New York Federal Reserve gauge on regional business activity in October also supported demand for bonds by undercutting investor confidence in the U.S. economy. "People see decent value at these levels," said Sharon Stark, fixed-income strategist at Incapital LLC in Boca Raton, Florida. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 3/32 in price for a yield of 1.782 percent, down 1 basis point from late Friday. It reached 1.814 percent earlier Monday, which was the highest since June 2, according to Reuters data. Yellen said on Friday the question was whether the damage following the financial crisis of 2008-2009 could be undone "by temporarily running a 'high-pressure economy,' with robust aggregate demand and a tight labor market." Some traders interpreted her remarks as suggesting the central bank may consider allowing inflation to run above the Fed's 2.0 percent target. They sold more longer-dated Treasuries than short-term ones in reaction to Yellen's comments, pushing their spreads to their widest in about a month. The yield spread between five-year and 30-year Treasuries reached 129 basis points earlier Monday before retreating to 127 basis points, which was a tad tighter than Friday. Meanwhile, the decline in Treasury yields was mitigated by a strong supply of corporate bonds with an expected $25 billion of investment-grade issues to hit this week, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. While economic data has been mixed, traders reckoned the Fed remained on track for a possible rate increase at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting. "The chance for a rate hike in December is pretty high," Stark said. U.S. interest rates futures implied traders saw nearly a 70 percent chance of a rate hike in December, little changed from late Friday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Looking ahead, traders are awaiting possible clues on the timing of a Fed rate hike from Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer who will be delivering a speech in New York at 12:15 p.m. (1615 GMT). October 17 Monday 9:57AM New York / 1357 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC6 163-28/32 0-21/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 130-20/256 0-56/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.3 0.3044 0.000 Six-month bills 0.4425 0.4496 -0.002 Two-year note 99-222/256 0.8187 -0.020 Three-year note 100-16/256 0.9787 -0.021 Five-year note 99-90/256 1.2605 -0.021 Seven-year note 98-200/256 1.5607 -0.026 10-year note 97-140/256 1.773 -0.019 30-year bond 94-48/256 2.5286 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 1.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -17.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -56.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)