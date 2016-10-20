* ECB's Draghi pushes back on speculation on bond tapering
* Yields rise after Draghi says extraordinary measures not
forever
* Jobless claims, housing data support view on modest U.S.
growth
* U.S. to sell $5 billion 30-year TIPS at 1 p.m.
(Updates market action, adds U.S. data)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
there was no discussion at the ECB's latest policy meeting on
possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro bond purchase
program.
Draghi's comments countered speculation the ECB may begin
paring its monthly purchases of assets with its stimulus program
possibly concluding as early as March 2017.
"Draghi was pretty emphatic about not talking about
tapering," said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "That was supportive for
the overall market."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 6/32 in
price to yield 1.731 percent, down 2 basis points from late on
Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was up 21/32 in
price, yielding 2.482 percent, which was down 3 basis points
from Wednesday.
Treasury yields briefly rose when Draghi, in reply to a
reporter's question on whether extraordinary policy support
could stay in place forever, said: "And the answer is, of
course, no."
Draghi said any discussion on ECB policy will likely take
place at its Dec. 8th meeting.
Data on U.S. jobless claims and existing home sales released
on Thursday supported the view of moderate U.S. economic growth.
First-time filings for unemployment benefits rose more than
expected to 260,000 last week, but they remained below a level
that is tied to a sturdy jobs market, while home resales grew
3.2 percent in September, stronger than analyst forecasts.
The government is set to release its first reading on gross
national product for the third quarter on Oct. 28. Analysts
polled by Reuters project the economy likely grew at an
annualized pace of 2.7 percent last quarter, faster than a 1.4
percent pace in the second quarter.
On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $5
billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at 1
p.m. (1700 GMT).
October 20 Thursday 10:39AM New York / 1439 GMT
Price
US T BONDS DEC6 164-26/32 0-19/32
10YR TNotes DEC6 130-88/256 0-20/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.3325 0.3374 0.000
Six-month bills 0.465 0.4726 0.003
Two-year note 99-224/256 0.815 0.012
Three-year note 100-24/256 0.968 0.008
Five-year note 99-120/256 1.2361 0.002
Seven-year note 98-252/256 1.5297 -0.007
10-year note 97-216/256 1.7398 -0.012
30-year bond 94-248/256 2.49 -0.025
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -56.75 0.50
spread
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)