* ECB's Draghi pushes back on speculation on bond tapering * Yields rise after Draghi says extraordinary measures not forever * Domestic data support view on possible December U.S. rate hike * U.S. sells $5 billion 30-year TIPS to solid investor demand (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 20 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said there was no discussion at the ECB's latest policy meeting on possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro bond purchase program. Draghi's comments countered speculation the ECB may begin paring its monthly purchases of assets with its stimulus program possibly concluding as early as March 2017. "Draghi was pretty emphatic about not talking about tapering," said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "That was supportive for the overall market." In light, choppy trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged in price to yield 1.752 percent, while the 30-year bond was up 8/32 in price, yielding 2.501 percent, which was down more than 1 basis point from Wednesday. "The 1.75 percent level seems to be a magnet for 10-years where people feel comfortable," said Mike Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. Longer-dated yields rose briefly when Draghi, in reply to a reporter's question on whether extraordinary policy support could stay in place forever, said: "And the answer is, of course, no." Draghi said any discussion on ECB policy will likely take place at its Dec. 8th meeting. Data on U.S. jobless claims and existing home sales released on Thursday supported the view of moderate U.S. economic growth. First-time filings for unemployment benefits rose more than expected to 260,000 last week, but they remained below a level that is tied to a sturdy jobs market, while home resales grew 3.2 percent in September, stronger than analyst forecasts. The mildly encouraging data supported expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting, traders said. U.S. interest rates futures implied traders saw over a 70 percent chance of a rate hike in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Shorter-dated yields were up 2 basis points on the day. On the supply front, the Treasury Department sold $5 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to sturdy investor demand, resulting in the lowest yield since February 2013, according to Treasury data. October 20 Thursday 3:45PM New York / 1945 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC6 164-18/32 0-11/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 130-56/256 -0-12/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.3275 0.3323 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.4575 0.4649 -0.005 Two-year note 99-220/256 0.8231 0.020 Three-year note 100-16/256 0.9787 0.019 Five-year note 99-106/256 1.2476 0.014 Seven-year note 98-228/256 1.5441 0.007 10-year note 97-188/256 1.7521 0.000 30-year bond 94-184/256 2.5023 -0.013 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -56.25 1.00 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)