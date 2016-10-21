* Draghi's Thursday comments spur demand for longer-dated bonds * Positive technical signals add to curve-flattening trades * Fed's Tarullo, Williams on tap By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 21 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday in step with European counterparts, pushing their yield curves to the flattest level in a week in the wake of comments on bond purchases by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. On Thursday, Draghi said there was no discussion at the ECB's latest policy meeting on possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro bond purchase program. Any discussion on ECB policy would occur at its Dec. 8th meeting. Draghi's comments after an ECB policy meeting pushed against speculation the central bank may begin paring its monthly bond purchases with its stimulus program possibly ending as early as March 2017. Concerns about reduced ECB purchases had spurred selling in longer-dated Treasuries, propelling their yields to four-month highs earlier this week. "Draghi basically told people they could play in the long end," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Positive technical signals, including the spread between five-year and 30-year yields holding below its 200-day moving average, also stoked buying of longer-dated Treasuries, traders and analysts said. Dealers' exit from hedges on this week's some $28 billion in investment-grade corporate bonds added to the day's purchases of longer-dated government debt, they said. In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 3/32 in price to yield 1.735 percent, down 1 basis point from late Thursday. It reached a four-month peak at 1.841 percent on Monday. The spread between U.S. five-year and 30-year yields narrowed by 2 basis points to 123 basis points, while the spread on German five-year and 30-year yields shrank 1 basis point to nearly 110 basis points. Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo was scheduled to speak about financial regulation at 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT), while San Francisco Fed President John Williams was to deliver a speech at a mortgage conference at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT). October 21 Friday 10:17AM New York / 1417 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC6 165 0-11/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 130-88/256 0-16/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.3275 0.3323 0.000 Six-month bills 0.4625 0.47 0.003 Two-year note 99-216/256 0.8315 0.008 Three-year note 100-12/256 0.9839 0.008 Five-year note 99-104/256 1.2494 0.006 Seven-year note 98-248/256 1.5323 -0.005 10-year note 97-220/256 1.7382 -0.009 30-year bond 95-32/256 2.4823 -0.016 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -56.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)