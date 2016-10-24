NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. Treasury yields lurched higher on Monday, in line with a rise in global bond yields and gains in U.S. stocks, with traders seeing little action ahead of next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

U.S. long-dated Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, rebounded from more than one-week lows, while short-term yields hit session highs following gains in British and German bonds.

Yields on benchmark German Bunds rallied from three-week lows, while UK bonds rose from one-week troughs.

"We're basically taking our direction from the global bond market," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"People are struggling to find where the next point of interest is going to come from. I think for the most part, it is going to come from next week's FOMC meeting," he added.

In late morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 8/32 in price to yield 1.770 percent, up from 1.74 percent late on Friday. The yield reached a four-month peak at 1.841 percent early last week.

U.S. 30-year bonds fell 24/32 in price to yield 2.530 percent, up from Friday's 2.492 percent. Earlier in the session, 30-year yields hit a more than one-week low of 2.47 percent.

The yield gap between shorter-dated and longer-dated Treasuries rose to 125 basis points.

Shorter-dated yields were also higher on expectations the Fed would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting. U.S. two-year note yields were at 0.844 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from Friday's 0.827 percent.

Interest rates futures implied traders saw more than a 70 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise rates in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)