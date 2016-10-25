* U.S. 10-year note, 30-year bond yields fall from 1-week
highs
* U.S. 2-year npote yield touches 2-week peak
* U.S. two-year auction show tepid results
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields
slipped on Tuesday after data showed a decline in U.S. consumer
confidence this month, although the outlook on yields remained
intact as investors see the Federal Reserve raising interest
rates in December.
U.S. 10-year note and 30-year bond yields, which move
inversely to prices, fell from one-week highs after the release
of the consumer confidence report. U.S. two-year note yields
slid from two-week peaks.
Data from the Conference Board showed the U.S. consumer
confidence index dropped to 98.6 in October from a downwardly
revised 103.5 in September.
Short-term yields, however, rose following a poorly received
U.S. two-year auction. With expectations of a December rate
increase, investors anticipated that U.S. two-year note prices
could fall further.
Auction results showed the U.S. two-year note's high yield
was 0.855 percent, in line with the expected yield at the
auction deadline. Tuesday's yield was also higher than the 0.750
percent rate last month.
The bids, however, came to nearly $66 billion for a 2.53
bid-to-cover ratio, below September's 2.65 and the 2.82 average.
Indirect bidders, consisting of foreign central banks, accepted
33.7 percent, below last month's 36.7 percent, and well under
the 45.8 percent average.
"It (the two-year note) didn't seem very attractive relative
to the odds of a Fed hike down the road," said Kim Rupert,
managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in
San Francisco.
On Wednesday, the market will look to an auction of $34
billion in U.S. five-year notes.
In late trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
were up 1/32 in price, yielding 1.756 percent, down from 1.763
percent late on Monday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields
hit a one-week peak at 1.788 percent.
Following the auction, the yield gap between U.S. 2-year and
U.S. 10-year notes narrowed to 89.80 basis points
.
Yield curves typically flatten when inflation expectations
decline, or when the Fed is seen raising interest rates in the
near term.
Interest rate futures on Tuesday showed a nearly 80 percent
chance the Fed would raise rates in December, according to CME
Group's FedWatch.
U.S. 30-year bonds were 9/32 higher in price to
yield 2.501 percent, down from Monday's 2.516 percent. U.S.
30-year yields touched a one-week peak of 2.541 percent earlier
on Tuesday.
U.S. two-year note yields were at 0.856 percent,
up from Monday's 0.840 percent. Earlier, two-year yields hit a
two-week high of 0.86 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese
and Meredith Mazzilli)