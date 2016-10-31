* U.S. election uncertainty adds safety bid
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Monday on safety buying sparked by greater uncertainty over next
week's U.S. presidential election and demand for bonds for
month-end portfolio rebalancing.
Bonds gained on Friday afternoon after the Federal Bureau of
Investigation said it would investigate additional emails
relating to Hillary Clinton's use of a private server, roiling
the presidential campaign.
The investigation may tighten the race between Democrat
Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, and a victory by Trump on
Nov. 8 is seen as more likely to create uncertainty and market
volatility.
"We had some more politically risky news coming out on
Friday, I think the market's still trying to digest that," said
Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets
in New York.
"You've also got the month-end buying that probably kicks in
today," Kohli said, while the passing of new Treasury supply
last week has relieved some selling pressure on the market.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in
price to yield 1.83 percent, down from 1.85 percent late on
Friday.
Investors this week are focused on numerous central bank
meetings, as well as Friday's U.S. employment report for
October, for further clues on whether the Federal Reserve is
likely to raise rates in December.
Employers are expected to have added 175,000 jobs in the
month, according to the median estimate of 91 economists polled
by Reuters.
Traders are pricing in a 74 percent chance that the Fed will
hike in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Traders see a very low chance, of 6 percent, that the Fed
will raise rates when it concludes this month's two-day meeting
on Wednesday.
Treasury yields jumped last week on speculation that the
Bank of Japan may pare bond purchases after BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would not try to push down
super-long government bond yields, even if they rise further,
because it is focused on controlling the yield curve for out to
10 years.
At the same time, better-than-expected growth in Britain has
squashed expectations that the Bank of England will offer
further stimulus.
The BOJ will conclude its two-day meeting this week on
Tuesday. The Bank of England will meet on Thursday.
(Editing by Will Dunham)