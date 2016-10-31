(Recasts with monthly performance; adds quotes, updates prices)
* 10-year notes have worst monthly performance since Feb.
2015
* Fed, Bank of Japan, Bank of England meetings in focus
* Friday's jobs report watched for rate hike indications
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Benchmark U.S. Treasuries ended
their worst month in almost two years on a firm note on Monday,
after falling expectations of central bank accommodation sent
sovereign debt yields higher globally this month and made U.S.
bonds less attractive to foreigners.
Improving European data has raised expectations that the
European Central Bank will reduce bond purchases next year and
that the Bank of England will not cut rates this week.
Speculation also rose that the Bank of Japan may pare bond
purchases after Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last week the
central bank would not try to push down super-long government
bond yields.
"There's been a reduction in holdings from foreigners of
U.S. Treasuries this year ... and you saw European markets
reprice this month as well," said Dan Mulholland, head of
Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York.
Traders are also expecting that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise rates at its December meeting as U.S. jobs growth
remains solid and inflation rises steadily.
"As Europe moves away from accommodation with possibly some
tapering next year, and at the same time we get closer to a U.S.
rate hike, we've seen yields rise in fixed income markets around
the globe," Mulholland said.
Month-end rebalancing and uncertainty over next week's U.S.
presidential election helped demand for bonds on Monday even as
they posted a weak monthly performance.
Benchmark 10-year notes ended up 4/32 in price
to yield 1.83 percent, down from 1.85 percent late Friday.
The yields have increased by 14 percent this month, the
largest monthly percent rise since February 2015.
Two-year note yields, which are most sensitive to
interest rate changes, increased by 11 percent this month, its
worst performance since August.
Investors this week are focused on the BOJ's two-day meeting
that will conclude on Tuesday, the Fed's two-day meeting ending
on Wednesday and the Bank of England's meeting on Thursday.
Friday's U.S. employment report for October will also be
watched for further clues on whether the Fed is likely to raise
rates in December.
Employers are expected to have added 175,000 jobs in the
month according to the median estimate of 100 economists polled
by Reuters.
Traders are pricing in 78 percent chance the Fed will raise
rates in December, and only a 6 percent chance of an increase
this week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
