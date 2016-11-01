* Yields rise after month-end boosts demand
* Investors wait on Fed meeting for rate hike clues
* Chinese PMI data boosts global growth momentum
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday, giving back gains from Monday when month-end
rebalancing boosted demand for the bonds, as investors waited on
the completion of the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday.
Treasuries ended October on a firm note even as benchmark
10-year notes posted their worst monthly performance since
February 2015.
"We had month-end yesterday, and prices got a little bit too
high," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank
of Nova Scotia in New York.
Investors are now waiting on Wednesday's Fed statement for
any new indications that an interest rate hike is likely at the
U.S. central bank's December meeting.
"I think they will lead us to the idea that they are going
to move in December," Comiskey said.
Traders are pricing in a 78 percent likelihood that the Fed
will raise rates in December, and only a 7 percent chance that
the central bank will raise rates this week, according to the
CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Ten-year notes were last down 9/32 in price to
yield 1.87 percent, up from 1.83 percent on Monday.
The yields have jumped from 1.54 percent at the end of
September as the global growth outlook brightens. Improving
inflation data in Europe and Asia has increased speculation that
central banks globally will become less accommodating, sending
global fixed income yields higher.
That view was further reinforced on Tuesday as data showed
that activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded at
the fastest pace in more than two years in October thanks to a
construction boom.
The Bank of Japan held off on expanding stimulus on Tuesday
despite once again pushing back the timing for hitting its
inflation target, signaling that it will keep policy unchanged
unless a severe shock threatens to derail a fragile economic
recovery.
(Editing by Will Dunham)